Some Expected Larry Culp to Break Apart GE. Instead, He's Trying to Fix It.

The CEO had reassured executives of the struggling behemoth that he'll leave intact its traditional structure. He also wants managers to be open about problems, a counter to the culture of optimism that existed under longtime CEO Jeffrey Immelt.

Nissan Board Girds for Clash With Management

Some Nissan Motor directors will demand to see a list of around 80 Nissan employees who may have assisted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn in alleged wrongdoing, setting up a potential clash with management.

HSBC Plans Job Cuts as Interim CEO Seeks to Make his Mark

HSBC is planning further job cuts to its 238,000 workforce, a person familiar with the matter said, as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn looks to make his mark on the bank as he competes for the top job.

Ireland's Privacy Regulator Moves Closer to Decisions in WhatsApp, Twitter Cases

A top European Union privacy regulator is moving closer to making draft decisions involving Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp and Twitter Inc. under the bloc's new privacy law.

Mondelez CEO: The Future of Food Features Plenty of Snacks

The food industry is being tested by shifting consumer tastes, new technology and global trade disputes. Those are among the issues on the agenda Monday at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum, which includes some of the sector's key players.

WeWork Investors Turned Off by 'Sloppy' IPO Filings

The more investors learned about WeWork, the less they liked it. The details that were wrong or omitted from its financial disclosures may have soured them even more and may pose a risk if the company tries to go public again.

Disney's New Streaming Service Gets Favorable Reviews From the Dutch

Disney is testing its flagship streaming service with a free trial in the Netherlands before its Nov. 12 launch. Interviews with a small number of the first users found general enthusiasm for the service.

UAW Rejects Offer From GM, as Setback Extends Strike

With contract talks in Detroit in a critical stretch, bargainers at General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers union clashed over competing proposals during the weekend, as they struggled to resolve the longest nationwide strike at the company in decades.

SAP to Sell Startup's AI Software for Privacy Compliance

The business-software maker this month plans to start offering a partner company's artificial-intelligence software to help customers comply with data-privacy regulations, including the California law that takes effect in January.

Next Insurance Raises $250 Million From Munich Re

Reinsurance company Munich Re reinvests in portfolio company Next Insurance at a valuation of more than $1 billion.