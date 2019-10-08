Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/08/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Drops Nearly $37 Billion Bid for London Rival

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing abandoned its attempt to take over the London Stock Exchange Group, saying it couldn't pursue a deal without input from the target's management. 

 
U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist

The U.S. added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China, just days before high-level trade talks are set to resume in Washington. 

 
Samsung Preliminary Earnings Hint a Turnaround Is Near for Chips

Samsung Electronics' expectations for its third-quarter earnings provided some enthusiasm that the beleaguered global tech supply chain could be nearing a rebound. 

 
Southwest Airlines Pilots Union Sues Boeing, Alleging Lost Compensation

The union alleges the plane maker rushed its 737 MAX jet to market and misrepresented the plane as safe. 

 
Group Nine to Acquire PopSugar in Latest Wave of Digital Media Tie-Ups

Discovery-backed digital publisher Group Nine Media has agreed to acquire women-focused publisher PopSugar, the latest merger among new-media firms hoping that greater scale will help them sell online ads, where Facebook and Google dominate. 

 
HSBC Plans Job Cuts as Interim CEO Seeks to Make His Mark

HSBC is planning further job cuts to its 238,000 workforce, a person familiar with the matter said, as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn looks to make his mark on the bank as he competes for the top job. 

 
Bonobos Trims Jobs as Owner Walmart Seeks to Cut E-commerce Losses

Bonobos, the men's apparel retailer owned by ., is laying off some staff on Monday as Walmart works to narrow losses in its unprofitable U.S. e-commerce division. 

 
NBCUniversal Appoints Content Chief, New Boss for Streaming Service

Comcast's NBCUniversal has consolidated its TV-production business and named a new head of its soon-to-be launched streaming service as part of a broad realignment of its entertainment operations. 

 
Blackhawk Delays Bankruptcy Exit Amid Drop in Coal Prices

Blackhawk Mining is getting an additional $35 million in bankruptcy financing after falling coal prices caused a revenue shortfall that has delayed the company's exit from chapter 11. 

 
Larry Culp's GE Plan: a Fix, Not a Reinvention

The CEO had reassured executives of the struggling behemoth that he'll leave intact its traditional structure. He also wants managers to be open about problems, a counter to the culture of optimism that existed under longtime CEO Jeffrey Immelt.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.22% 1208.25 Delayed Quote.15.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.22% 376.54 Delayed Quote.16.50%
FACEBOOK -0.43% 179.68 Delayed Quote.37.07%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.12% 8.56 Delayed Quote.13.08%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.85% 605.5 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.95% 7452 Delayed Quote.83.46%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.47% 53.04 Delayed Quote.14.11%
WALMART INC. -0.79% 117.23 Delayed Quote.26.85%
