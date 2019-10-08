Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/08/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Domino's Warns Sales Growth May Slow

Domino's Pizza said that sales growth may be slower than it previously expected over the next few years, a warning that comes as more restaurant chains begin offering delivery. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX's Return to Service Faces Further Delays

Boeing's effort to return 737 MAX jets to service has hit a new snag due to heightened European safety concerns about portions of proposed fixes to flight-control systems. 

 
Nissan Names China Executive Makoto Uchida as New CEO

Nissan Motor's board tapped the head of its China business as the next chief executive, and picked a deputy for the new CEO with close ties to Renault. 

 
IBM Beefs Up Supply-Chain Tools With AI

The company is bundling a number of its supply-chain management tools into a single platform enhanced with artificial-intelligence capabilities. 

 
YouTube Tries to Wrest Campaign Ad Dollars From Facebook and Local TV

YouTube is stepping up efforts to snag political ads from local TV and Facebook and letting buyers book slots through the end of February, when voting for the presidential nominations will begin in Iowa, New Hampshire and elsewhere. 

 
NBA Rejects Criticism It Bowed to China as Tweet Fallout Intensifies

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed criticism that his response to a controversy over a tweet by a team executive deferred too much to Beijing's views. 

 
PG&E May Cut Power for 600,000 Customers Due to Wildfire Risk

PG&E said it may shut off power for more than 600,000 customers across parts of 30 California counties in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires in those communities. 

 
Apple Investors Take It to 11

Wall Street initially set low targets for the iPhone 11, but Apple's stock has jumped more than 4% since the new models went on sale. 

 
Online Retailers Can Head to the Mall

Traditional stores are probably the best solution to falling profit margins at e-commerce companies like ASOS and Zalando. 

 
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Pulls $37 Billion Bid for London Rival

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing abandoned its attempt to take over the London Stock Exchange Group, saying it couldn't pursue a deal without input from the target's management.

