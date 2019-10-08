Boeing Logs First MAX Order Since April

Boeing booked its first 737 MAX order since April but also reported cancellations for 22 of its 787 Dreamliners, which will leave the embattled aerospace giant seeking more customers for its twin-aisle jets

Robinhood Joins the Online Cash War

Robinhood Markets plans to offer a new higher-yielding cash account, in a bid to grow from its commission-free trading roots as bigger rivals scrap trading fees.

Oracle to Make 2,000 Hires in Cloud Push

Oracle plans to hire roughly 2,000 employees globally as it ramps up its cloud computing offerings.

Activision Suspends Esports Player Who Backed Hong Kong Protesters

Activision Blizzard suspended an esports competitor from one of its tournaments for backing antigovernment protesters in Hong Kong as tensions intensify between Beijing and the NBA over a similar expression of support.

Domino's Tempers Outlook as Delivery Battle Heats up

Domino's Pizza, the chain that helped popularize delivery, is losing sales to newer rivals for that business.

Sony: Next PlayStation Coming Next Year

Sony said it would release its next-generation videogame console, the PlayStation 5, in time for the 2020 year-end shopping season.

Nissan Sets New Leadership to Confront Sales, Alliance Challenges

Nissan Motor named a new chief executive and said the company would be led by a three-person team that will try to reverse a profit slide and repair relations with alliance partner Renault.

Vodafone to Close 15% of European Retail Stores, Expects 40% of Sales to Be Digital by March 2021

Vodafone Group is to close 15% of its European retail outlets as part of a transformation of its wider estate which will see 40% of its stores upgraded.

IBM Beefs Up Supply-Chain Tools With AI

The company is bundling a number of its supply-chain management tools into a single platform enhanced with artificial-intelligence capabilities.

For Sale at YouTube: Political Ad Space in 2020

YouTube is stepping up efforts to snag political ads from local TV and Facebook and letting buyers book slots through the end of February, when voting for the presidential nominations will begin in Iowa, New Hampshire and elsewhere.