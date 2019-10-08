Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/08/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
J&J Hit With $8 Billion Jury Award Over Antipsychotic Drug

A Philadelphia jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $8 billion in damages to a man who said his use of J&J's antipsychotic Risperdal caused enlarged breasts. 

 
Lions Gate Considers Spinning Off Starz Through Investment Vehicle

Lions Gate is considering splitting off its Starz premium-cable channel into a separate company, as the studio looks to reduce its hefty debt load and allow shareholders to invest directly in either of the businesses. 

 
U.S. Steel to Cut Costs, Swap CFO

United States Steel said it would impose a round of cost cuts and organizational changes days after committing $700 million to buy a stake in a lower-cost rival. 

 
Aramco IPO Prospectus Due to Be Published Before Month-End

The Saudi state oil company could float 1% to 2% of its shares on its domestic exchange by late November or early December. 

 
Senate Faults Tech Giants for Role in Russian Election Meddling

A Senate investigation of Russia's social-media influence criticized U.S. tech giants, with new attention on Google and YouTube, for helping spread misinformation during the 2016 presidential election and pushed them to better coordinate to prevent a repeat next year. 

 
GM-UAW Contract Talks Zero In on Wages

Reaching a resolution on wage increases is one of the few remaining obstacles to getting a new tentative labor pact for the auto company's 46,000 full-time factory workers and ending a 23-day strike. 

 
Activision Suspends Esports Player Who Backed Hong Kong Protesters

Activision Blizzard suspended an esports competitor from one of its tournaments for backing antigovernment protesters in Hong Kong as tensions intensify between Beijing and the NBA over a similar expression of support. 

 
Robinhood Joins the Online Cash War

Robinhood Markets plans to offer a new higher-yielding cash account, in a bid to grow from its commission-free trading roots as bigger rivals scrap trading fees. 

 
Tesla Needs Its Battery Maker. A Culture Clash Threatens Their Relationship.

CEO Elon Musk's behavior has rattled some top executives at Panasonic, and both sides are pointing fingers about production. "If the Gigafactory project doesn't succeed, we would both fail." 

 
Popchips Finds a New Owner in VMG-Backed Velocity Snack Brands

Popchips has been acquired by a private-equity firm that plans to use it as the foundation for building a larger snack company.

