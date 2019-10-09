Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/09/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Millions in California Begin Losing Power as PG&E Tries to Avoid Wildfire

PG&E Corp. began cutting power to nearly a million households and businesses across California early Wednesday, in an unprecedented move to help lower the region's wildfire threat in the face of the kind of windstorm that previously fueled disastrous infernos. 

 
AT&T to Sell Puerto Rico Business as It Looks to Pay Down Debt

AT&T agrees to sell its Puerto Rican and U.S. Virgin Islands businesses to Liberty Latin America for $1.95 billion in cash, allowing the telecom giant to shave its debt load and move closer to repurchasing shares. 

 
American Delays 737 MAX's Return as Grounding Costs Mount

American Airlines expects Boeing's 737 MAX will remain out of service until January in the latest example of how the grounded plane is creating additional costs and logistical burdens for carriers and passengers. 

 
Miners' New Worry: Other People's Pollution

Global miners have spent years trying to shrink their carbon footprint. Now they face the threat of lost business if they don't help customers do the same. 

 
Nissan Limits Duties of Former Ghosn Aide Hari Nada

Nissan Motor is limiting the duties of a former Carlos Ghosn aide, Hari Nada, after board directors questioned his continued role at the company. 

 
Alibaba to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes to U.S. Buyers

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is suspending sales of e-cigarettes and accessories to U.S. buyers, citing concerns about underage vaping and the lung illness linked to at least 23 deaths. 

 
Apple Angers China by Approving Cop-Tracking Map App for Hong Kong

Apple is the latest American company to come under fire in China after the iPhone maker approved a map app that allows Hong Kong protesters to track police movements. 

 
Saudi Aramco May Restore Capacity Earlier Than Planned

Saudi Arabian Oil may restore its production capacity earlier than planned following the attacks last month on one of its oil facilities, and its chief executive insisted plans to list the company had not been affected. 

 
Social Media Can't Afford to Forget Mom and Dad

Generation Z has significant influence over household expenses, but it may not be enough to dominate social-media spend. 

 
Lions Gate Considers Spinning Off Starz Through Investment Vehicle

Lions Gate is considering splitting off its Starz premium-cable channel into a separate company, as the studio looks to reduce its hefty debt load and allow shareholders to invest directly in either of the businesses.

