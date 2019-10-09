Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/09/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Marco Rubio Calls for Review of TikTok Deal

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for a national-security review of the 2017 deal that enabled the Chinese owner of video-sharing app TikTok to expand its reach in the U.S., saying the platform's moderators are censoring content to appease Beijing. 

 
Purdue Settlement Hinges on Deal With DOJ, Documents Show

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's plan to turn over its operations to creditors and see its owners, the Sacklers, exit the opioid business is contingent on first resolving Justice Department probes, court filings show. 

 
Dollar General Boosts Digital Strategy

The discount-store chain is working on making it possible for customers to buy its wares online and pick them up at a nearby store, a move that analysts say could help the retailer attract a younger demographic. 

 
Activision Weighs China's Call Against Duties Back Home

There would seem to be no bad time to put out a hot new videogame, though Activision Blizzard may have found one. 

 
LVMH 3Q Revenue Rose, Beating Analyst Estimates

Luxury-goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beat analysts' expectations for its third-quarter revenue despite toughening conditions for luxury players. 

 
Facebook CEO to Testify at House Panel About Libra

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to return to Capitol Hill this month to testify before a House panel about the company's foray into cryptocurrency. 

 
Alibaba to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes to U.S. Buyers

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba cited concerns about underage vaping and a lung illness linked to at least 23 deaths. 

 
Power Outage in California Affects Millions as PG&E Tries to Avoid Wildfire

PG&E Corp. began cutting power to about 800,000 households and businesses across California in an unprecedented move to lower the threat of wildfires in the face of the kind of windstorm that previously fueled deadly infernos and propelled the utility into bankruptcy court. 

 
AT&T to Sell Puerto Rico Business as It Looks to Pay Down Debt

AT&T agrees to sell its Puerto Rican and U.S. Virgin Islands businesses to Liberty Latin America for $1.95 billion in cash, allowing the telecom giant to shave its debt load and move closer to repurchasing shares. 

 
American Delays 737 MAX's Return,  Grounding Costs Mount

American Airlines expects Boeing's 737 MAX will remain out of service until January in the latest example of how the grounded plane is creating additional costs and logistical burdens for carriers and passengers.

