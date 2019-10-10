Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/10/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Bankers Set To Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

 
Renault Board to Vote on Whether to Remove CEO Bolloré

Renault's board is set to vote on whether to remove CEO Thierry Bollore regarding concerns over his relationship with Nissan, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
U.S. Steel Boosts Revenue Outlook

United States Steel Corp. said on Thursday that it expects to post better financial results than expected for its latest quarter, at a time when the company is planning to implement cost cuts and other organizational changes. 

 
Delta Hires to Avoid Repeat of Summer Squeeze

Delta Air Lines is hiring to avoid a repeat of the squeeze that affected its operations during the summer, adding to investor concern over carrier costs. 

 
Luxury Shares Jump After LVMH Powers Through Hong Kong Protests

Strong third-quarter results at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton buoyed shares across the luxury sector, easing fears that months of protests in Hong Kong and U.S.-China trade tensions would make a dent in global sales of high-end brands. 

 
Trump Signs Off on Licenses for Doing Business With Huawei

The White House has signed off on special licenses for some U.S. companies to do some business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei. 

 
Apple, Google Pull Hong Kong Protest Apps After China Uproar

Apple and Google both removed apps associated with Hong Kong's antigovernment protests from their digital stores in recent days, thrusting the two Silicon Valley giants into controversy related to the unrest. 

 
Fidelity Cuts Online Trading Commissions to Zero

Fidelity Investments eliminated trading commissions on its online brokerage, matching a step some of its biggest rivals unveiled last week. 

 
Exploding Kittens Draws Funding to Create More Games, Explore Entertainment

The company behind Exploding Kittens, the popular card game that combines whimsical drawings of felines with cutthroat strategy, has sold a $30 million minority stake to a prominent media investor to help fund future growth. 

 
Samsung Display to Invest Nearly $11 Billion to Upgrade Production Lines

Samsung Display, a Samsung Electronics Co. unit supplying flat screens to Apple Inc., said it plans to invest $10.93 billion to upgrade its production lines by 2025.

