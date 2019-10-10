Log in
10/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
SAP CEO Steps Down

German business-software giant SAP said CEO Bill McDermott wouldn't seek another term and is being replaced in the role with immediate effect. 

 
GM CEO Met With UAW President to Jump-Start Labor Talks

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers President Gary Jones to jump-start stalled contract talks and end a 25-day strike at the company's U.S. factories, according to people briefed on the meeting. 

 
Walmart's U.S. Stores Chief to Leave

Greg Foran, the executive in charge of Walmart's U.S. stores, is leaving the retail company and will be replaced by the head of its Sam's Club warehouse chain. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Stage Rally on CEO Change

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged Thursday, their sharpest rally in six months, after the retailer named a new chief. 

 
PG&E Shares Slide as Judge Permits Rival Bankruptcy Plan

Shares of PG&E Corp. plummeted after a judge cleared the way for a rival bankruptcy plan that could nearly wipe out the utility's shareholders. 

 
American Shuffles Executives Amid Operational Turmoil

American Airlines reshuffled some executives as the carrier faces operational malaise that has hurt its reputation and weighed on shares in recent months. 

 
Bankers Set to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

 
Renault Board to Vote on Whether to Remove CEO Bolloré

Renault's board is set to vote on whether to remove CEO Thierry Bolloré regarding concerns over his relationship with Nissan, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Delta Hires to Avoid Repeat of Summer Squeeze

Delta Air Lines is hiring to avoid a repeat of the squeeze that affected its operations during the summer, adding to investor concern over carrier costs. 

 
Luxury Shares Jump After LVMH Powers Through Hong Kong Protests

Strong third-quarter results at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton buoyed shares across the luxury sector, easing fears that months of protests in Hong Kong and U.S.-China trade tensions would make a dent in global sales of high-end brands.

