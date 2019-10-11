Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/11/2019 | 01:16am EDT
SAP CEO Steps Down

German business-software giant SAP said CEO Bill McDermott wouldn't seek another term and is being replaced in the role with immediate effect. 

 
GM Urges UAW to Speed Up Talks As Strike Grinds Through Fourth Week

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers President Gary Jones to jump-start stalled contract talks and end a 25-day strike at the company's U.S. factories. 

 
Walmart's U.S. Stores Chief to Leave

Greg Foran, the executive in charge of Walmart's U.S. stores, is leaving the retail company and will be replaced by the head of its Sam's Club warehouse chain. 

 
President Trump Launches Channel on Twitch Streaming Platform

President Trump has created a channel on Amazon's Twitch, a sign he plans to use the live-streaming platform to promote his 2020 re-election campaign. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Stage Rally on CEO Change

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged Thursday, their sharpest rally in six months, after the retailer named a new chief. 

 
Seven & I Shares Post Biggest Intraday Rise Since Jan 2017 After 1H Results

Seven & I Holdings Co. shares rose by as much as 6.3%, its biggest intraday jump since January 2017, after the company posted solid results and said it would cut jobs to restructure operations. 

 
Fortescue Metals Extends Share Buyback Program

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said will extend its on-market share buyback for a further year, during which the mining company might repurchase up to $338 million in stock. 

 
PG&E Shares Slide as Judge Permits Rival Bankruptcy Plan

Shares of PG&E Corp. plummeted after a judge cleared the way for a rival bankruptcy plan that could nearly wipe out the utility's shareholders. 

 
American Shuffles Executives Amid Operational Turmoil

American Airlines reshuffled some executives as the carrier faces operational malaise that has hurt its reputation and weighed on shares in recent months. 

 
Bankers Set to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

01:49aU.S.-China currency deal won't change dollar-yuan dynamics experts
RE
01:45aNearly 70% of Japan households plan to cut spending post-tax hike - BOJ survey
RE
01:45aYuan set for best week in four months on brighter hopes over trade talks
RE
01:41aChina begins new environmental probe in smog-prone Hebei province
RE
01:08aTrade deal buzz bolsters yuan, softens dollar and yen
RE
01:00aTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:00aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
12:58aHuawei's side businesses keep it all in the family
RE
