MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/11/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Renault Board Votes to Remove CEO Bolloré

Renault fired Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré as the French car maker seeks to turn the page on auto titan Carlos Ghosn's decades of leadership and reboot its globe-spanning alliance with Nissan. 

 
UBS Prime Brokerage Executive Chris Hagstrom to Leave Bank

Senior UBS executive Chris Hagstrom will leave the bank amid a restructuring of the equities and fixed-income divisions. 

 
Publicis Shares Plunge After Ad Giant Cuts Guidance

Shares in Publicis dropped sharply after the advertising giant lowered its guidance for the second time in a year, stoking fears about the ad industry's ability to cope with a host of challenges including the increasing dominance of tech giants. 

 
BP to Complete $10 Billion Divestments Ahead of Schedule

BP expects to have finalized its planned two-year divestment program by the end of this year, ahead of schedule, although its third-quarter results will take a hit from related charges. 

 
A Private-Equity Partnership With Richard Branson Stalls

London-based Metric Capital Partners hoped to raise $500 million for a private-equity fund in partnership with the U.K. billionaire to back fast-growing consumer brands across Europe and the U.S. But the partnership hasn't gone as planned. 

 
Who Willed the Electric Car? China, and Here's Why

Electric vehicles that derive their power from dirty energy aren't necessarily better for the environment than traditional autos, but for Beijing they are 

 
SAP CEO Steps Down

German business-software giant SAP said CEO Bill McDermott wouldn't seek another term and is being replaced in the role with immediate effect. 

 
Alpine-Backed Riverside Insights Buys Assessment Systems Provider ESGI

Riverside Insights, a provider of educational and clinical assessments that is backed by Alpine Investors, has acquired peer ESGI LLC to expand its offerings to include the earliest education settings for young children. 

 
GM Urges UAW to Speed Up Talks As Strike Grinds Through Fourth Week

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers President Gary Jones to jump-start stalled contract talks and end a 25-day strike at the company's U.S. factories. 

 
Walmart's U.S. Stores Chief to Leave

Greg Foran, the executive in charge of Walmart's U.S. stores, is leaving the retail company and will be replaced by the head of its Sam's Club warehouse chain.

