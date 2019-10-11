Reynolds Files for FDA Review of Vuse E-Cigarettes

Tobacco giant Reynolds submitted an application for some of its Vuse e-cigarettes to the FDA,seeking permission to keep its vaping products on the market.

GM Talks With UAW Hit Impasse, Propelling Strike Into the Weekend

General Motors and the United Auto Workers accused each other of not working hard enough to reach a new four-year contract, end the 26-day strike and put 46,000 full-time factory employees back to work.

Secret Recordings Describe Extensive Corruption at Mexico's Pemex

Officials at the state-run oil company describe widespread bribery and corruption in secret audio tapes that are part of evidence in a lawsuit against the Mexican government. Oil-field drilling company Oro Negro says Pemex helped drive it into bankruptcy because the driller refused to pay bribes.

Investors Approve UTC-Raytheon Merger

Shareholders backed the creation of one of the world's largest aerospace companies, voting in favor of the $135 billion combination of United Technologies and Raytheon.

Publicis Shares Plunge After Ad Giant Cuts Guidance

Shares in Publicis dropped sharply after the advertising giant lowered its guidance for the second time in a year, stoking fears about the ad industry's ability to cope with a host of challenges including the increasing dominance of tech giants.

Lawmakers Seek U.S. Creditor Shield for Venezuela's Citgo

Seven lawmakers urged President Trump to shield Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum from the consequences of a potential default on more than $900 million in bond payments while keeping the company under the control of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Renault Board Votes to Remove CEO Bolloré

Renault fired Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré as the French car maker seeks to turn the page on auto titan Carlos Ghosn's decades of leadership and reboot its globe-spanning alliance with Nissan.

Uber to Acquire Majority Stake in Grocery-Delivery Service Cornershop

Uber is buying a majority stake in grocery-delivery company Cornershop, as the company continues to expand its reach beyond the core ride-hailing business.

IAC Proposes to Spin Off Match

IAC has made a proposal to Match's board to spin off its interest in the online-dating giant to its shareholders.

UBS Prime Brokerage Executive Chris Hagstrom to Leave Bank

Senior UBS executive Chris Hagstrom will leave the bank amid a restructuring of the equities and fixed-income divisions.