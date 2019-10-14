Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/14/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Harley-Davidson Halts Electric Motorcycle Production

Harley-Davidson has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a problem related to the vehicle's charging equipment, a setback for a product the company is counting on to revive sales. 

 
Facebook's Currency Already Was Devalued

The social network's image problem tarnished libra's coin from the start. 

 
Barneys' New Suitor Seeks Tie-Up With Saks

Authentic Brands, the owner of about 50 brands including Nine West and Aéropostale, is preparing a nearly $270 million bid for Barneys with plans to license the brand to Saks Fifth Avenue. 

 
Boeing's New Chairman Is a Boardroom Force Familiar With Crises

Boeing's boardroom shakeup puts David Calhoun, a powerful behind-the-scenes figure, in position to control the aerospace giant's response to the 737 MAX crisis, one of the most fraught episodes in the company's history. 

 
SoftBank Seeks WeWork Control Via Financing Package

SoftBank has prepared a financing package that would give it control of WeWork and further sideline its founder Adam Neumann in exchange for relieving the shared-office startup's looming cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Johnson & Johnson's Legal Challenges Mount

Johnson & Johnson, facing lawsuits from more than 100,000 plaintiffs over its product safety and marketing tactics, has taken the aggressive strategy of battling many of the cases in court. 

 
Deere Ramps Up Leases as Sales Slow

Deere is spending billions of dollars annually to buy its own equipment for a leasing program, which lifts sales of new farm tractors and construction machinery, but adds financial complexity and weighs on the used-equipment market. 

 
Meredith to Launch Magazine Built Around HGTV's 'Property Brothers'

Meredith is betting the same playbook that made Magnolia Journal its most successful magazine launch will work for a new title featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott, the hosts of the HGTV series "Property Brothers." 

 
Netflix May Take an Extended Intermission

Coming results won't settle the question of longer-term competition, which could impede recovery for the battered stock. 

 
Total to Buy Stake In India's Adani Gas

Total has agreed to acquire a 37.4% stake in India's Adani Gas as the French oil-and-gas major looks to expand its footprint in the energy-hungry South Asian nation.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -0.02% 128.38 Delayed Quote.1.05%
DEERE & COMPANY -1.18% 168.93 Delayed Quote.14.60%
G. K. GOH HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.60% 0.83 End-of-day quote.-7.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.29% 59.19 Delayed Quote.7.64%
MEREDITH CORPORATION 1.26% 34.69 Delayed Quote.-34.04%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.02% 2.39 End-of-day quote.8.42%
NETFLIX 0.92% 285.53 Delayed Quote.5.71%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.81% 4156 End-of-day quote.-40.67%
WTI -2.43% 53.45 Delayed Quote.14.98%
