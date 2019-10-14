Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/14/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
California Governor Calls for Refunds From PG&E After Blackouts

California state officials lambasted PG&E for its handling of last week's planned power shutdown, with a regulator ordering corrective action and Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for rebates to customers. 

 
Uber Shedding About 350 Jobs to Shore Up Business

The ride-hailing company says the cuts will hit its food-delivery service Uber Eats and autonomous-driving unit, among other divisions. 

 
Harley-Davidson Halts Electric Motorcycle Production

Harley-Davidson has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a problem related to the vehicle's charging equipment, a setback for a product the company is counting on to revive sales. 

 
Facebook's Currency Already Was Devalued

The social network's image problem tarnished libra's coin from the start. 

 
Barneys' New Suitor Seeks Tie-Up With Saks

Authentic Brands, the owner of about 50 brands including Nine West and Aéropostale, is preparing a nearly $270 million bid for Barneys with plans to license the brand to Saks Fifth Avenue. 

 
Boeing's New Chairman Is a Boardroom Force Familiar With Crises

Boeing's boardroom shakeup puts David Calhoun, a powerful behind-the-scenes figure, in position to control the aerospace giant's response to the 737 MAX crisis, one of the most fraught episodes in the company's history. 

 
SoftBank Seeks WeWork Control Via Financing Package

SoftBank has prepared a financing package that would give it control of WeWork and further sideline its founder Adam Neumann in exchange for relieving the shared-office startup's looming cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
SmileDirectClub Shares Hit Low After California Bill

The legislation includes language threatening to make it tougher for the state's residents to buy from the teeth-straightening startup. 

 
Johnson & Johnson's Legal Challenges Mount

Johnson & Johnson, facing lawsuits from more than 100,000 plaintiffs over its product safety and marketing tactics, has taken the aggressive strategy of battling many of the cases in court. And it is losing. A lot. 

 
Deere Ramps Up Leases as Sales Slow

Deere is spending billions of dollars annually to buy its own equipment for a leasing program, which lifts sales of new farm tractors and construction machinery, but adds financial complexity and weighs on the used-equipment market.

