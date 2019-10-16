Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/16/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Authentic Brands Teams With Saks to Make Bid for Barneys

Barneys New York on Wednesday reached a deal to sell its assets to Authentic Brands Group and investment firm B. Riley Financial and close the luxury chain's remaining stores. 

 
BHP 1Q Output Down on Maintenance Work

Production of commodities including iron ore, coal and petroleum was weaker during its first fiscal quarter, mainly because of planned maintenance work. 

 
Alcoa Plans Up to $1 Billion in Asset Sales Amid Growth Fears

The aluminum producer may close facilities over the next few years as it grapples with slowing economic growth. 

 
IBM Earnings Fall in Prolonged Sales Slump

IBM's profit fell 38% as it suffered its fifth consecutive quarter of lower sales. 

 
Netflix Subscribers Fall Slightly Short of Expectations

Netflix missed its subscriber target for the second consecutive quarter, a performance that comes as two big competitors are set to enter the streaming-video field. 

 
SharkNinja and iRobot's Vacuum Dispute Lands in Federal Court

SharkNinja Operating LLC and iRobot Corp. are suing each other over the technology that powers their vacuum-cleaning robots that can map and adapt to a home's floor plan-and empty their own dust bins. 

 
Murray Energy and Lenders Extend Forbearance Period

Murray Energy said it has reached an agreement with lenders to extend a forbearance pact to Oct. 28 as talks continue on the terms of a restructuring deal. 

 
Workday Casts a Large Cloud

Comments from the normally cautious cloud company spark more worry about growth for the expensive sector 

 
J&J Offers $4 Billion Opioid Litigation Settlement

Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay about $4 billion to settle all lawsuits in the U.S. accusing the company of contributing to the opioid-addiction epidemic, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
UAW, GM Reach Tentative Labor Deal

The United Auto Workers struck a tentative labor deal with General Motors, a critical step in ending a monthlong strike that has brought more than 30 GM factories in the U.S. to a standstill.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -1.54% 19.16 Delayed Quote.-27.92%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.08% 36.65 Delayed Quote.8.40%
IROBOT CORPORATION -0.81% 57.3 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.09% 1703.5 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
NETFLIX 0.71% 286.28 Delayed Quote.6.96%
WORKDAY INC. -11.33% 160.46 Delayed Quote.0.49%
