Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Nestlé to Refresh Bottled-Water Business as Sales Turn Flat

Nestlé will overhaul its bottled-water arm, hoping to reinvigorate growth in a business hurt by rising competition, high costs and growing concerns about single-use plastic. 

 
Unilever Cuts Prices as Shampoo Rivalry Grows

Unilever said it was forced to lower prices in the U.S. to compete in the shampoo market with its rival Procter & Gamble, as the owner of Dove and TRESemmé reported slower third-quarter revenue growth compared with a year earlier. 

 
Citigroup Names Peter Babej as CEO for Asia-Pacific Region

Mr. Babej, previously the global head of the bank's financial institutions group, will transition into the role immediately, Citigroup said. 

 
Pernod Ricard Sales Growth 'Moderate'

Pernod Ricard said organic sales grew 1.3% during the first quarter and confirmed that profit from recurring operations should hit its 5%-7% target in 2020. 

 
Ericsson Boosted by 5G Expansion

Ericsson lifted its sales and margin targets after posting strong momentum in its business as operators in the U.S. and North East Asia forge ahead with their 5G network spending. 

 
BHP Output Down on Maintenance Work

said production of commodities including iron ore, coal and petroleum fell 1% in the first quarter, mainly because of planned maintenance work. 

 
Authentic Brands Teams With Saks to Bid for Barneys

Barneys New York reached a deal to sell its assets to Authentic Brands Group and investment firm B. Riley Financial and close the luxury chain's remaining stores. 

 
Alcoa Plans Up to $1 Billion in Asset Sales Amid Growth Fears

The aluminum producer may close facilities over the next few years as it grapples with slowing economic growth. 

 
IBM Earnings Fall in Prolonged Sales Slump

IBM's profit fell 38% as it suffered its fifth consecutive quarter of lower sales. 

 
Netflix Subscribers Fall Slightly Short of Expectations

Netflix missed its subscriber target for the second consecutive quarter, raising questions about the company's ability to fend off competition from traditional media giants who are entering the market with rival services.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -1.54% 19.16 Delayed Quote.-27.92%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.42% 69.5 Delayed Quote.33.50%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ERICSSON AB 7.64% 90.22 Delayed Quote.7.52%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.09% 1703.5 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
NETFLIX 0.71% 286.28 Delayed Quote.6.96%
PERNOD RICARD -3.42% 160.9 Real-time Quote.16.26%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.98% 54.47 Delayed Quote.13.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aSterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement
RE
05:49aVALE OF WHITE HORSE DISTRICT COUNCIL : Committee recommends that the council and district aim to become carbon neutral
PU
05:45aNegative U.S. Interest Rates? Options Traders Say Yes
DJ
05:44aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Better data. Better lives. European Statistics Day 2019
PU
05:44aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Barbara Creecy hands over fishing right allocations to fishing co-operatives in KwaZulu-Natal, 19 Oct
PU
05:39aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Survey on ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) usage and e-commerce in companies
PU
05:30aUK retail sales growth softens as department stores disappoint
RE
05:29aIron ore tumbles as demand worries fuel four-day sell-off
RE
05:29aMalaysia, Goldman discuss dropping 1MDB charges - top prosecutor to Nikkei
RE
05:27aMalaysia, Goldman discuss dropping 1MDB charges - top prosecutor to Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group