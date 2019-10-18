Saudi Aramco Delays Launch of World's Largest IPO

Saudi Aramco has postponed the launch of its initial public offering, the latest setback for what would be the world's largest-ever stock market listing.

Zuckerberg Rebuffs Calls for Tighter Controls, Says Free Speech Must Be Preserved

In a rare policy speech that could have ramifications for the U.S. presidential campaign and social movements world-wide, the Facebook CEO asserted his commitment to free speech over more aggressive policing of social-media platforms.

Renault Trims Revenue Outlook as Sales Slow, Costs Rise

Renault cut its revenue and operating-margin guidance for the year, citing slumping sales outside Europe and higher costs associated with developing cleaner car models.

Bondholders Take Aim at PG&E's $11 Billion Wildfire Insurance Deal

Creditors of PG&E Corp. attacked a proposed $11 billion settlement of insurance claims surrounding California wildfires, saying it would give the bankrupt utility too much control over the restructuring process.

AT&T in Talks to Resolve Elliott Management's Activist Campaign

AT&T is in talks with Elliott Management to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the phone and media giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Talks to Settle Opioid Lawsuits Intensify

Drug companies and state and local governments are racing to cut a deal in landmark opioid litigation, with talks set to continue before a federal judge that could settle more than 2,500 lawsuits for tens of billions of dollars.

Bud Brewer Accuses MillerCoors of Stealing Recipes

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is accusing rival Molson Coors Brewing of stealing its secret beer recipes, escalating a fight that began in February over a Super Bowl ad.

HBO Max to Stream Studio Ghibli Films

Films from Japanese animation producer Studio Ghibli will be available on WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, in the spring.

IBM's New Hat Doesn't Cover Old Problems

The folks at Red Hat will probably never feel unloved by their new adoptive parent.

J&J to Pay $117 Million Over Surgical Device Marketing

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon have reached a settlement of about $116.9 million with 41 states and the District of Columbia for allegedly misleading marketing of transvaginal surgical-mesh devices.