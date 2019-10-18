Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/18/2019 | 07:16am EDT
The Chip Industry Gets a Strong 5G Signal

Industry bellwether TSMC thinks consumer adoption of 5G smartphones warrants a dramatic expansion of its investment plans. 

 
Cathay Pacific Puts Dollar Bond Sale on Ice After Cool Reception From Investors

Hong Kong's flagship carrier shelved plans to sell its first U.S. dollar bonds in more than two decades after receiving lukewarm interest from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
New Legal Peril for Generic Drug Companies

A familiar legal threat for generic drug stocks has returned after UnitedHealth is sued over alleged price fixing. 

 
AT&T in Talks to Resolve Elliott Management's Activist Campaign

AT&T is in talks with Elliott Management to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the phone and media giant, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Saudi Aramco Delays Launch of World's Largest IPO

Saudi Aramco has postponed the launch of its initial public offering, the latest setback for what would be the world's largest-ever stock market listing. 

 
Zuckerberg Rebuffs Calls for Tighter Controls

In a rare policy speech that could have ramifications for the U.S. presidential campaign and social movements world-wide, the Facebook CEO asserted his commitment to free speech over more aggressive policing of social-media platforms. 

 
Renault Trims Revenue Outlook, Sending Shares Sharply Lower

Renault cut its revenue and operating-margin guidance for the year, citing slumping sales outside Europe and higher costs associated with developing cleaner car models. 

 
Bondholders Take Aim at PG&E's $11 Billion Wildfire Insurance Deal

Creditors of PG&E Corp. attacked a proposed $11 billion settlement of insurance claims surrounding California wildfires, saying it would give the bankrupt utility too much control over the restructuring process. 

 
Talks to Settle Opioid Lawsuits Intensify

Drug companies and state and local governments are racing to cut a deal in landmark opioid litigation, with talks set to continue before a federal judge that could settle more than 2,500 lawsuits for tens of billions of dollars. 

 
Bud Brewer Accuses MillerCoors of Stealing Recipes

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is accusing rival Molson Coors Brewing of stealing its secret beer recipes, escalating a fight that began in February over a Super Bowl ad.

