News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/18/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Oracle Says Co-CEO Mark Hurd Has Died

Oracle says Co-CEO Mark Hurd, who had taken a medical leave of absence in September, has died. 

 
UAW Deal Turns Headlights on GM's Planning

General Motors, the top U.S. automaker, will need to reassure investors in its financial results that cost-savings targets and downturn preparation are on track. 

 
J&J Recalls One Baby Powder Lot on Asbestos Concern

Johnson & Johnson launched a voluntary recall of a single lot of its baby powder after a test showed sub-trace-level asbestos contamination. 

 
Soda Comeback Drives Sales Gains at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's carbonated soft drinks are making a comeback, as the company's third-quarter sales rose in large part thanks to variations on its namesake cola. 

 
American Express's Earnings, Top Line Rise

American Express's profit and revenue climbed in the third quarter, along with its provision for losses. 

 
State Street Reports 24% Drop in Earnings

State Street reported a nearly 24% drop in earnings in the third quarter as revenue fell and expenses increased. 

 
Schlumberger Swings to Loss on Pretax Charges

Schlumberger swung to a third-quarter loss of $11.38 billion, or $8.22 a share, as it recorded pretax charges such as goodwill, intangible assets and fixed assets. 

 
Fashion Sourcing Platform Zilingo Designs $100 Million Push Into U.S.

Singapore-based fashion technology startup Zilingo is investing $100 million to launch operations in the U.S. as it builds out its supply-chain business connecting apparel brands with factories and suppliers. 

 
The Chip Industry Gets a Strong 5G Signal

Industry bellwether TSMC thinks consumer adoption of 5G smartphones warrants a dramatic expansion of its investment plans. 

 
Cathay Pacific Puts Dollar Bond Sale on Ice After Cool Reception From Investors

Hong Kong's flagship carrier shelved plans to sell its first U.S. dollar bonds in more than two decades after receiving lukewarm interest from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 3.35% 10.18 End-of-day quote.-8.29%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.10% 36.225 Delayed Quote.8.19%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.73% 54.68 Delayed Quote.21.95%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 1.52% 32.345 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
