Facebook Reaches Deal With Wall Street Journal Publisher, Others for News Section

News Corp has reached a deal to let Facebook Inc. feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties, as well the New York Post, in the social-media giant's upcoming news section, the companies said.

Harley-Davidson Resumes Production, Deliveries of Its Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson is resuming production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle about a week after it told dealers it was halting production due to a problem related to charging.

Pilot Told Colleague He Unintentionally Misled Regulators on Boeing 737 MAX

A senior Boeing pilot told a colleague he unintentionally misled federal regulators about a key system on the plane maker's 737 MAX, according to a transcript of instant messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

J&J Recalls Baby Powder on Asbestos Concern

Johnson & Johnson launched a voluntary recall of about 33,000 bottles of its baby powder after a test showed sub-trace-level asbestos contamination.

Schlumberger's Overseas Segments Drive Revenue Growth

Oil-field-services company Schlumberger Ltd. reported a surprising increase in revenue for the latest quarter, driven by growth in markets outside North America.

Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies

Oracle says Co-CEO Mark Hurd, who had taken a medical leave of absence in September, has died. The death leaves Safra Catz as Oracle's sole CEO.

UAW Deal Turns Headlights on GM's Planning

General Motors, the top U.S. automaker, will need to reassure investors in its financial results that cost-savings targets and downturn preparation are on track.

Soda Comeback Drives Sales Gains at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's carbonated soft drinks are making a comeback, as the company's third-quarter sales rose in large part thanks to variations on its namesake cola.

American Express's Earnings, Top Line Rise

American Express's profit and revenue climbed in the third quarter, along with its provision for losses.

State Street Profit Beats Estimates, Lifts Stock

State Street posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates and offered investors some signs of a turnaround. The custody bank's shares jumped.