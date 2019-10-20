Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/20/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job

HSBC started 2019 with a chief executive poised for growth and focused on making its 238,000 employees the "best version of themselves." It is ending the year with a new boss cutting thousands of jobs, culling clients and putting businesses on the block. 

 
Congress Ramps Up Scrutiny of Boeing Executives, Board

U.S. lawmakers probing the 737 MAX jet crisis are ratcheting up scrutiny of Boeing Co. leaders as new details point to management pressure on engineers and pilots in its commercial-aircraft unit. 

 
Barrick Prepares to Restart Gold Mining in Tanzania

Barrick is poised to restart gold mining in Tanzania after the company agreed to pay $300 million to the African country and share ownership and other benefits at its three local mines. 

 
Facebook Reaches Deal With Wall Street Journal Publisher, Others for News Section

News Corp has reached a deal to let Facebook feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties, as well the New York Post, in the social-media giant's upcoming news section, the companies said. 

 
UAW Leaders Face Tough Sell on New Deal With GM

United Auto Workers leaders, who earlier this week voted to extend a more than monthlong strike at General Motors, now face a critical task: selling a new labor deal to rank-and-file members with high expectations. 

 
PG&E Says It Could Impose Blackouts in California for a Decade

PG&E's chief executive said it could take as long as 10 years for the company to improve its electric system enough to significantly diminish the need to pull the plug on customers to reduce the risk of sparking fires. 

 
Harley-Davidson Resumes Production, Deliveries of Its Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson is resuming production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle about a week after it told dealers it was halting production due to a problem related to charging. 

 
Boeing Pilot Raised Concerns About 737 MAX Years Before Deadly Crashes

A senior pilot said he had encountered problems with a flight-control system three years ago, but the company didn't alert federal regulators until 2019, months after two deadly crashes involving the same system. 

 
J&J Recalls Baby Powder on Asbestos Concern

Johnson & Johnson launched a voluntary recall of about 33,000 bottles of its baby powder after a test showed sub-trace-level asbestos contamination. 

 
Schlumberger's Overseas Segments Drive Revenue Growth

Oil-field-services company Schlumberger Ltd. reported a surprising increase in revenue for the latest quarter, driven by growth in markets outside North America.

