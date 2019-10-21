Exxon's Climate-Change Accounting Goes on Trial

The trial, which begins Tuesday in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a sprawling investigation that spanned four years and three New York attorneys general.

GM Strike Continues, Deepening Pain Felt by Midwest Workers, Firms

With the GM strike stretching into a second month, the impact is intensifying across the Midwest economy, hitting more businesses and auto-parts suppliers reliant on GM's U.S. factories for work.

HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job

HSBC started 2019 with a chief executive poised for growth and focused on making its 238,000 employees the "best version of themselves." It is ending the year with a new boss cutting thousands of jobs, culling clients and putting businesses on the block.

BHP Signs Renewables Deal in Chile

BHP Group has signed four new renewable-power agreements to meet energy demand for its Chilean copper operations and will record a roughly US$780 million provision linked to the cancellation of existing coal contracts.

Congress Ramps Up Scrutiny of Boeing Executives, Board

U.S. lawmakers probing the 737 MAX jet crisis are ratcheting up scrutiny of Boeing leaders as new details point to management pressure on engineers and pilots in its commercial-aircraft unit.

SAP's Cloud Offering Gets Boost From Rival Microsoft

UPDATED: SAP unveiled a new partnership with competitor Microsoft and said that the alliance had already helped drive cloud services sales in the latest quarter, just over a week after the German business-software maker announced an abrupt leadership change.

Disney's 'Maleficent' Sequel Sputters

But the company's poorest showing all year was still good enough to score the top spot at the box office this weekend.

Opioid-Addiction Litigation Heads to Complex Trial

Drug companies and plaintiffs' attorneys appear to be at an impasse in talks to settle lawsuits over the opioid epidemic, laying the ground for a trial that is part of what has been called the largest and most complex civil case in the nation's history. Here is what is at stake.

Barrick Prepares to Restart Gold Mining in Tanzania

Barrick is poised to restart gold mining in Tanzania after the company agreed to pay $300 million to the African country and share ownership and other benefits at its three local mines.

Facebook Reaches Deal With Wall Street Journal Publisher, Others for News Section

News Corp has reached a deal to let Facebook feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties, as well the New York Post, in the social-media giant's upcoming news section.