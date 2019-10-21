Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Exxon's Climate-Change Accounting Goes on Trial

The trial, which begins Tuesday in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a sprawling investigation that spanned four years and three New York attorneys general. 

 
GM Strike Continues, Deepening Pain Felt by Midwest Workers, Firms

With the GM strike stretching into a second month, the impact is intensifying across the Midwest economy, hitting more businesses and auto-parts suppliers reliant on GM's U.S. factories for work. 

 
HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job

HSBC started 2019 with a chief executive poised for growth and focused on making its 238,000 employees the "best version of themselves." It is ending the year with a new boss cutting thousands of jobs, culling clients and putting businesses on the block. 

 
BHP Signs Renewables Deal in Chile

BHP Group has signed four new renewable-power agreements to meet energy demand for its Chilean copper operations and will record a roughly US$780 million provision linked to the cancellation of existing coal contracts. 

 
Congress Ramps Up Scrutiny of Boeing Executives, Board

U.S. lawmakers probing the 737 MAX jet crisis are ratcheting up scrutiny of Boeing leaders as new details point to management pressure on engineers and pilots in its commercial-aircraft unit. 

 
SAP's Cloud Offering Gets Boost From Rival Microsoft

UPDATED: SAP unveiled a new partnership with competitor Microsoft and said that the alliance had already helped drive cloud services sales in the latest quarter, just over a week after the German business-software maker announced an abrupt leadership change. 

 
Disney's 'Maleficent' Sequel Sputters

But the company's poorest showing all year was still good enough to score the top spot at the box office this weekend. 

 
Opioid-Addiction Litigation Heads to Complex Trial

Drug companies and plaintiffs' attorneys appear to be at an impasse in talks to settle lawsuits over the opioid epidemic, laying the ground for a trial that is part of what has been called the largest and most complex civil case in the nation's history. Here is what is at stake. 

 
Barrick Prepares to Restart Gold Mining in Tanzania

Barrick is poised to restart gold mining in Tanzania after the company agreed to pay $300 million to the African country and share ownership and other benefits at its three local mines. 

 
Facebook Reaches Deal With Wall Street Journal Publisher, Others for News Section

News Corp has reached a deal to let Facebook feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties, as well the New York Post, in the social-media giant's upcoming news section.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.79% 344 Delayed Quote.6.67%
FACEBOOK -2.38% 185.85 Delayed Quote.41.77%
GOLD -0.01% 1492.3 Delayed Quote.16.28%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.08% 601.4 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
LME COPPER CASH 0.43% 5751 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.63% 137.41 Delayed Quote.35.29%
NEWS CORPORATION -1.46% 13.47 Delayed Quote.18.68%
SAP AG 1.69% 117.8 Delayed Quote.33.23%
SILVER 0.93% 17.735 Delayed Quote.13.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aEU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small
RE
07:26aIPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL : Lots to Grow on Allotments
PU
07:25aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:23aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:16aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : What can your website and managers tell you about the potential success of your business?
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aHalliburton profit falls 32% on weak North America drilling
RE
07:10aCurrency risks? U.S. corporates yawn
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group