News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/28/2019 | 01:16am EDT
HSBC Holdings 3Q Net Profit Falls, Missing Expectations

HSBC Holdings said third-quarter net profit fell 24% from a year earlier because of "challenging market conditions." 

 
Microsoft's Challenge of Amazon in the Cloud Gains Force

Microsoft's win of a landmark Pentagon cloud-computing contract adds force to the software giant's effort to unseat Amazon.com as the undisputed leader in the multibillion-dollar cloud-computing market. 

 
Tiffany Receives LVMH Takeover Bid of About $120 a Share

Tiffany has received a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which is seeking to add the iconic U.S. jeweler to its portfolio of upscale brands. 

 
SoftBank's WeWork Bailout Draws Investor Concern

Investors and credit-rating firms are growing concerned about rising risks at SoftBank after the conglomerate's nearly $10 billion bailout of WeWork. 

 
GM Labor Deal Could Be Costly to Detroit Rivals

The new labor deal secured at General Motors this past week to end a 40-day strike will not only add to the auto maker's labor costs but could also pose problems for its Detroit competitors. 

 
Warner Bros. Faces Big Profit Share on Record-Setting 'Joker' Haul

Warner Bros. could have reaped even bigger profits from 'Joker,' the top-grossing R-rated film of all time, if it hadn't unloaded a substantial share of the film to outside investors. 

 
Blackstone's Online-Shopping Play: Warehouses

Private-equity giant Blackstone has increased its bet on warehouses this year, accumulating facilities that benefit from the boom in online commerce and more rapid shipping times. 

 
Walmart Sparks Panic and Confusion in the Dish-Soap Aisle

Procter & Gamble Co. didn't make enough dish soap, and Walmart Inc. is letting all its customers know about it. 

 
New California Wildfire Unsettles PG&E Bankruptcy

Although California officials haven't determined what caused the blaze, PG&E said it became aware of a broken wire on one of its transmission lines in the area shortly before it began, raising fears among investors it ultimately could be found liable. 

 
Chinese Conglomerate Said to Weigh Sale of Trophy Asset

A once-highflying Chinese conglomerate has earmarked for sale its controlling stake in Nasdaq-listed Sirius International Insurance Group, according to people familiar with the matter, as pressure mounts from shareholders and creditors for a solution to its debt crisis.

