News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
T-Mobile Beats Rivals in Adding Wireless Market Share

T-Mobile US attracted more lucrative cellphone subscribers than its rivals in the third quarter even as the fate of its merger with Sprint remained in limbo. 

 
Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up

Google's online-advertising engine generated more cash than ever in the third quarter, a sign of strength for the search engine giant's flagship franchise. 

 
Grubhub's Profit Falls as Delivery Competition Accelerates

The delivery company plans to spend more on promotions to counter rivals including DoorDash and Postmates. 

 
Beyond Meat Books First Profit as Competition Mounts

The company is doubling down on marketing the nutritional value and environmentally friendly production of its meat alternatives in the face of growing competition to sell plant-based burgers. 

 
FCC Targets China's Huawei and ZTE

The Federal Communications Commission is moving to place another restraint on the U.S. business of Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. by banning U.S. companies receiving federal subsidies from purchasing the Chinese firms' equipment. 

 
Manulife, Alphabet Venture Launch Insurance Partnership for Diabetics

Manulife Financial's John Hancock unit will market life insurance to Americans with diabetes that includes a behavior-change program and virtual clinic, in an effort to boost sales by making life-insurance products more user-friendly. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Told to Prepare for Return to Private Sector

The Federal Housing Finance Agency updates goals for the housing-finance companies in conservatorship since the financial crisis. 

 
Sotheby's New Owner Names Cable Executive as CEO

French telecom entrepreneur Patrick Drahi is putting his stamp on Sotheby's, installing one of his Altice USA executives atop the New York-based auction house just weeks after acquiring it. 

 
Apple Bets on New $249 AirPods Pro Amid Weak iPhone Sales

Apple is introducing a high-end version of its AirPods wireless earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation, as the tech giant looks to broaden its offering of wearable products amid lackluster iPhone sales. 

 
Virgin Galactic Makes NYSE Debut

Virgin Galactic made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, giving public investors their first chance to buy a piece of the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.95% 1288.98 Delayed Quote.20.99%
ALTICE USA, INC. -0.07% 29.92 Delayed Quote.81.23%
APPLE INC. 1.00% 249.05 Delayed Quote.56.32%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 145.45 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 113 End-of-day quote.-10.28%
T-MOBILE US 0.94% 82.39 Delayed Quote.28.31%
