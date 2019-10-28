Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Juul to Cut About 500 Jobs

Juul plans to cut roughly 500 jobs by the end of the year, reversing the e-cigarette maker's rapid staff growth as the company braces for a proposed ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its U.S. sales. 

 
Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

In targeting Tiffany, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, faces rejuvenating a company whose strategy and management have been in upheaval. 

 
T-Mobile Beats Rivals in Adding Phone Subscribers

T-Mobile attracted a higher number of lucrative cellphone subscribers in the third quarter than Verizon and AT&T combined even as the fate of its Sprint deal remained in limbo. 

 
FCC Targets China's Huawei and ZTE

The Federal Communications Commission is moving to place another restraint on the U.S. business of Huawei Technologies and ZTE by banning U.S. companies receiving federal subsidies from purchasing the Chinese firms' equipment. 

 
Google's Ad Business Hums Along Though Profit Falls

Google's internet empire hauled in more money from online advertising than ever in the third quarter. But rising costs and poor results from some equity investments weighed on profit, and shares in its parent Alphabet dropped in after-hours trading. 

 
Grubhub's Profit Falls as Delivery Competition Accelerates

The delivery company plans to spend more on promotions to counter rivals including DoorDash and Postmates. 

 
Beyond Meat Books First Profit as Competition Mounts

The company is doubling down on marketing the nutritional value and environmentally friendly production of its meat alternatives in the face of growing competition to sell plant-based burgers. 

 
Manulife, Alphabet Venture Launch Insurance Partnership for Diabetics

Manulife Financial's John Hancock unit will market life insurance to Americans with diabetes that includes a behavior-change program and virtual clinic, in an effort to boost sales by making life-insurance products more user-friendly. 

 
Big Four Audit Firms Sell Less Nonaudit Work to U.K. Audit Clients

Big Four audit and accounting firms in the U.K. are selling less nonaudit work to their audit clients, a finding that comes as some lawmakers are recommending firms separate their audit and consulting businesses to avoid conflicts of interest. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Told to Prepare for Return to Private Sector

The Federal Housing Finance Agency updates goals for the housing-finance companies in conservatorship since the financial crisis.

