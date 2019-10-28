Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Juul to Cut About 500 Jobs

Juul plans to cut roughly 500 jobs by the end of the year, reversing the e-cigarette maker's rapid staff growth as the company braces for a proposed ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its U.S. sales. 

 
GM and Toyota Back Trump Administration on Emissions Rules

GM and Toyota are siding with the Trump administration as environmental groups challenge its proposed rollback of California emissions rules. 

 
Employees Ask Facebook to Reverse Policy on Political-Ad Fact-Checking

A group of Facebook employees asked the company to reverse its policy of exempting political candidates' ads from its own fact-checking program, calling the controversial rules a betrayal of the social-media giant's values. 

 
Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

In targeting Tiffany, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, faces rejuvenating a company whose strategy and management have been in upheaval. 

 
T-Mobile Beats Rivals in Adding Phone Subscribers

T-Mobile attracted a higher number of lucrative cellphone subscribers in the third quarter than Verizon and AT&T combined even as the fate of its Sprint deal remained in limbo. 

 
FCC Targets China's Huawei and ZTE

The Federal Communications Commission is moving to place another restraint on the U.S. business of Huawei Technologies and ZTE by banning U.S. companies receiving federal subsidies from purchasing the Chinese firms' equipment. 

 
Google's Ad Business Hums Along Though Profit Falls

Google's internet empire hauled in more money from online advertising than ever in the third quarter. But rising costs and poor results from some equity investments weighed on profit, and shares in its parent Alphabet dropped in after-hours trading. 

 
Grubhub's Profit Falls as Delivery Competition Accelerates

The delivery company plans to spend more on promotions to counter rivals including DoorDash and Postmates. 

 
Beyond Meat Books First Profit as Competition Mounts

The company is doubling down on marketing the nutritional value and environmentally friendly production of its meat alternatives in the face of growing competition to sell plant-based burgers. 

 
Manulife, Alphabet Venture Launch Insurance Partnership for Diabetics

Manulife Financial's John Hancock unit will market life insurance to Americans with diabetes that includes a behavior-change program and virtual clinic, in an effort to boost sales by making life-insurance products more user-friendly.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aVietnam October inflation accelerates to 2.24% year-on-year, from 1.98% in September
RE
10/28Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from running in district elections
RE
10/28TikTok owner ByteDance says it has no immediate Hong Kong IPO plans, denies Financial Times report
RE
10/28Hong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019
RE
10/28California regulator to probe utilities' mass power outages aimed at preventing fires
RE
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed
RE
10/28CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Seeds reap rewards in BRI regions
PU
10/28'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX - Boeing CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

