Marathon Petroleum Plans to Spin Off Gas Stations, May Shake Up Leaders

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Australian Regulator Files Lawsuit Against Google on Location Data Use

Australia's competition watchdog filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the internet giant misled customers about how it was collecting and retaining location data.

Juul to Cut About 500 Jobs

Juul plans to cut roughly 500 jobs by the end of the year, reversing the e-cigarette maker's rapid staff growth as the company braces for a proposed ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its U.S. sales.

GM and Toyota Back Trump Administration on Emissions Rules

GM and Toyota are siding with the Trump administration as environmental groups challenge its proposed rollback of California emissions rules.

Employees Ask Facebook to Reverse Policy on Political-Ad Fact-Checking

A group of Facebook employees asked the company to reverse its policy of exempting political candidates' ads from its own fact-checking program, calling the controversial rules a betrayal of the social-media giant's values.

Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

In targeting Tiffany, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, faces rejuvenating a company whose strategy and management have been in upheaval.

T-Mobile Beats Rivals in Adding Phone Subscribers

T-Mobile attracted a higher number of lucrative cellphone subscribers in the third quarter than Verizon and AT&T combined even as the fate of its Sprint deal remained in limbo.

FCC Targets China's Huawei and ZTE

The Federal Communications Commission is moving to place another restraint on the U.S. business of Huawei Technologies and ZTE by banning U.S. companies receiving federal subsidies from purchasing the Chinese firms' equipment.

Google's Ad Business Hums Along Though Profit Falls

Google's internet empire hauled in more money from online advertising than ever in the third quarter. But rising costs and poor results from some equity investments weighed on profit, and shares in its parent Alphabet dropped in after-hours trading.

Grubhub's Profit Falls as Delivery Competition Accelerates

The delivery company plans to spend more on promotions to counter rivals including DoorDash and Postmates.