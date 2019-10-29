Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Cummins Cuts Revenue Forecast as Engine Buyers Pull Back

Cummins cut its annual revenue forecast after demand for engines fell faster than expected. 

 
Grubhub Shares Fall After Downbeat Outlook

Grubhub shares headed toward their biggest one-day decline ever Tuesday, underlining intensifying concerns among investors over the future of the food-delivery industry. 

 
Aramco To Launch IPO Process Nov. 3, List Shares in December

Aramco is set to launch its long-delayed initial public offering this weekend and aims to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December. 

 
SEC Probes AIG Unit on Retirement Products

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating sales and disclosure practices at Valic, a unit of giant insurer American International Group Inc., including the company's dealings with retirement-plan participants at school districts and universities. 

 
Juul Marketing Chief Leaves as E-Cigarette Maker Suspends Advertising

Juul Labs's first CMO is leaving the embattled e-cigarette maker, a spokesman said. 

 
Mastercard's Earnings Rise 11%

Credit-card company Mastercard saw its profit rise 11% from the comparable quarter a year earlier, driven by an increase in revenue. 

 
Ford Recalls About 320,000 Vehicles in North America

Ford Motor issued a safety recall for 320,000 vehicles, including 293,000 2015 to 2017 Ford Transit passenger vans in the U.S. 

 
Merck: Too Much of a Good Thing

Merck is still big pharma's hottest stock thanks to its dominance of the lung cancer market. However, keeping its valuation could be a challenge. 

 
Kellogg Looks to Snacks for Growth

Kellogg was helped in the third quarter by its snacks business, but the maker of Rice Krispies again struggled to lift sales of its portfolio of cereals. 

 
Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes

U.S. senators sharply criticized the chief executive of Boeing Co. on Tuesday over the company's response to a pair of fatal crashes of its 737 MAX airliner that regulators say was caused by a malfunctioning flight-control system.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.24% 345.1852 Delayed Quote.5.37%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.71% 384 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CUMMINS INC. -2.09% 176.33 Delayed Quote.34.71%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.12% 8.623 Delayed Quote.12.55%
GRUBHUB INC. -42.58% 33.55 Delayed Quote.-23.98%
KELLOGG COMPANY 4.18% 63.625 Delayed Quote.7.10%
MASTERCARD -0.30% 275.0695 Delayed Quote.46.27%
MERCK AND COMPANY 4.09% 85.5 Delayed Quote.7.58%
MERCK KGAA 0.24% 106.55 Delayed Quote.18.14%
MERCK LTD 0.05% 4406 End-of-day quote.39.87%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.95% 11.57 End-of-day quote.16.89%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.16% 511.75 End-of-day quote.2.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : DG Azevêdo highlights importance of sanitary and phytosanitary measures in agricultural trade
PU
01:49pShipping companies, retailers look to develop cleaner marine biofuel
RE
01:47pChina pushes back against criticism of its Belt and Road lending
RE
01:23pU.S. consumer confidence slips, housing stabilizing
RE
01:23pDASH IN : Convenience Stores and Tyson Foods Unite to Fight Hunger in Delaware
BU
01:21pEUROPE : European shares break six-day winning streak, focus moves to Fed
RE
01:20pOil pares losses on easing trade tensions, firmer U.S. equities
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09pStocks edge higher on robust U.S. results, rate hopes; oil pares losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil pares losses on easing trade tensions, firmer U.S. equities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group