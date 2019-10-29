Cummins Cuts Revenue Forecast as Engine Buyers Pull Back

Cummins cut its annual revenue forecast after demand for engines fell faster than expected.

Grubhub Shares Fall After Downbeat Outlook

Grubhub shares headed toward their biggest one-day decline ever Tuesday, underlining intensifying concerns among investors over the future of the food-delivery industry.

Aramco To Launch IPO Process Nov. 3, List Shares in December

Aramco is set to launch its long-delayed initial public offering this weekend and aims to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December.

SEC Probes AIG Unit on Retirement Products

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating sales and disclosure practices at Valic, a unit of giant insurer American International Group Inc., including the company's dealings with retirement-plan participants at school districts and universities.

Juul Marketing Chief Leaves as E-Cigarette Maker Suspends Advertising

Juul Labs's first CMO is leaving the embattled e-cigarette maker, a spokesman said.

Mastercard's Earnings Rise 11%

Credit-card company Mastercard saw its profit rise 11% from the comparable quarter a year earlier, driven by an increase in revenue.

Ford Recalls About 320,000 Vehicles in North America

Ford Motor issued a safety recall for 320,000 vehicles, including 293,000 2015 to 2017 Ford Transit passenger vans in the U.S.

Merck: Too Much of a Good Thing

Merck is still big pharma's hottest stock thanks to its dominance of the lung cancer market. However, keeping its valuation could be a challenge.

Kellogg Looks to Snacks for Growth

Kellogg was helped in the third quarter by its snacks business, but the maker of Rice Krispies again struggled to lift sales of its portfolio of cereals.

Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes

U.S. senators sharply criticized the chief executive of Boeing Co. on Tuesday over the company's response to a pair of fatal crashes of its 737 MAX airliner that regulators say was caused by a malfunctioning flight-control system.