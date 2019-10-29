Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Mattel Resolves Accounting Probe

Mattel's CFO is leaving, and the company is restating some past earnings after completing an investigation into accounting issues raised in a whistleblower letter. 

 
J&J Says Suspect Baby Powder Is Asbestos-Free

The company said its testing didn't find asbestos in bottles of Johnson's Baby Powder, including the bottle that U.S. regulators recently said contained the carcinogen. 

 
Uber, Lyft Unveil Ballot Initiative to Counter California Gig-Economy Law

Uber, Lyft and other ride-share and on-demand companies in California said they will submit a ballot measure that would alter a statewide law intending to reclassify contract workers as full-time employees. 

 
Grubhub Deals Gut Check for Food-Delivery Companies

Food-delivery companies are spending heavily on incentives to lure customers and gain market share in what one analyst called a "race to the bottom with no clear winners." 

 
Higher Prices and Volumes Boost Mondelez

Mondelez International raised prices and increased sales volumes across major markets in the third quarter as revenue surpassed Wall Street forecasts. 

 
Hostilities Rise Inside G/O Media Over Autoplay Video Ads and Politics

The publisher of former Gawker Media sites including Deadspin and Gizmodo began running sound-on autoplay ads to boost the impressions it could deliver for Farmers Insurance Group, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Facebook Sues Israel's NSO Group Over Alleged WhatsApp Attack

Facebook filed a lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group, alleging the cybersecurity company infected the phones of some users with spyware it delivered through the WhatsApp messaging platform. 

 
Sony to Shut Down PlayStation Vue Streaming TV Service

Sony said it plans to shutter its PlayStation Vue streaming television service early next year due to intensifying competition. 

 
BMW Taps China Executive as CIO

The luxury-car maker named a China-focused executive as its chief information officer after the departure of its previous IT chief, who had been in the role since 2014. 

 
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner in Talks to Combine

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group of France are in talks over a potential combination, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal could create a nearly $50 billion trans-Atlantic auto giant.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.05% 189.31 Delayed Quote.44.48%
GRUBHUB INC. -43.30% 33.11 Delayed Quote.-56.89%
MATTEL 2.52% 10.56 Delayed Quote.5.71%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL 0.80% 52.83 Delayed Quote.31.98%
PEUGEOT 0.24% 24.92 Real-time Quote.33.66%
SONY CORPORATION 1.13% 6442 End-of-day quote.25.14%
