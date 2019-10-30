Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/30/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner in Talks to Combine

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group of France are in talks over a potential combination, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal could create a nearly $50 billion trans-Atlantic auto giant. 

 
Airbus Slashes Delivery Target as It Struggles With Production Woes

Airbus cut its delivery goal for the year by as many as 30 aircraft as it struggles with production problems, even as it remains poised to overtake Boeing as the world's largest plane maker by the end of 2019. 

 
Another Loss for Deutsche Bank as Restructuring Bites

Deutsche Bank reported a third-quarter loss of EUR832 million as it continues to execute a deep restructuring. 

 
Credit Suisse Profit More Than Doubles

Credit Suisse said its third-quarter net profit more than doubled to CHF881 million, beating expectations, with 43% profit growth at its flagship wealth management division. 

 
Sony Corp 2Q Net Profit Up 9% Helped by Camera-Sensor Business

Sony's second-quarter net profit grew 9% on year to 187.9 billion yen ($1.73 billion) as it pocketed more money from its smartphone camera-sensor business. 

 
Santander Hit by U.K. Charge

Santander said that third-quarter net profit fell 75% after it reported a EUR1.49 billion charge related to its U.K. business, which has been hit by Brexit and regulatory changes. 

 
Standard Chartered 3rd Quarter Pretax Profit Rose 16% on Year

Standard Chartered PLC's third-quarter pretax profit rose 16% on year as income grew faster than costs. 

 
Mattel Resolves Accounting Probe

Mattel's CFO is leaving, and the company is restating some past earnings after completing an investigation into accounting issues raised in a whistleblower letter. 

 
AT&T Lays Out Price, Show Lineup for HBO Max

AT&T has unveiled its answer to Netflix, a multibillion-dollar gamble that the media and telecom giant can sell a premium streaming-video service when rivals are flooding the market with cheaper alternatives. 

 
Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced sharp questions at a Senate hearing about the plane maker's handling of internal concerns about a flight-control system that investigators say led to two crashes of the company's 737 MAX airliner.

