GE Posts Loss on Restructuring, Lifts Cash-Flow Goals

General Electric reported a more than $9 billion third-quarter loss, weighed down by accounting charges tied to its restructuring, but the company's core operations generated cash in the quarter.

Boeing CEO Faces Second Day of Grilling on 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing's chief executive faces grilling from a House panel, a day after senators confronted him about the plane maker's response to two fatal crashes.

Novartis Trial of World's Most Expensive Drug Halted Over Safety Concerns

Novartis has paused a clinical trial of its Zolgensma gene therapy after a separate study on animals raised concerns about side effects, dealing a setback to the company's efforts to broaden the market for the world's most expensive drug.

Fiat Chrysler Gets Second Chance at Merger, This Time With Peugeot

John Elkann, chairman of Fiat Chrysler, learned a lesson from the Italian-American car maker's longtime CEO, who died last year: Merge and grow, or fade into irrelevance.

Deutsche Bank Suffers Another Loss as Restructuring Bites

The German lender posted its second straight quarterly loss, as it absorbed costs from its sweeping restructuring and its key fixed-income business performed poorly.

L'Oreal Shares Soar After 3Q Sales Top Expectations

Shares in L'Oreal jumped after the company reported strong third-quarter sales growth on Tuesday evening, beating analysts' expectations.

Lululemon Backs Fitness Startup Mirror

Fitness apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc. has taken a minority ownership stake in Mirror, an at-home fitness startup that sells a tech-enabled mirror, as part of the startup's planned expansion into meditation and other categories.

Sony Sensor Unit's Strong Performance Is a Double-Edged Sword

Sony reported better-than-expected quarterly profit thanks to strong demand for its smartphone camera sensors, a result that may invite further pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb to spin off the unit.

PG&E Trade Punishes Hedge Funds as California Burns

Investors in PG&E stocks and bonds have lost about $4.1 billion in the four trading days since the blaze in Sonoma County started.

Yum's Profit Pressured by Stake in Grubhub

Yum Brands said profit fell 44% in the third quarter as the company recorded a charge related to its investment in Grubhub.