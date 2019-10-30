AT&T Takes Streaming Price to the Max

HBO Max, set to launch in May, iwill effectively bundle HBO's existing programming with other new and legacy media properties the company either owns or has acquired the rights to.

Facebook Takes Down Inauthentic Accounts It Links to Russian

Facebook said it dismantled a coordinated effort to mislead users led by a Russian businessman whom officials have previously accused of interfering in U.S. elections.

Tupperware Tumbles as Consumer Challenges Linger

Shares of Tupperware Brands lost nearly a third of their value after the company lowered its financial expectations for the year as it continues to struggle with a consumer pullback in its key markets.

Deutsche Bank Must Show It Can Do More Than Just Shrink

The German banking giant says it is hitting restructuring goals, but investors are far from convinced.

McKesson Stock Splurge Leaves Little Wiggle Room

McKesson, one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S., seems especially bullish on its own stock-perhaps too much.

GE Posts Loss on Restructuring, Lifts Cash-Flow Goals

General Electric reported a more than $9 billion third-quarter loss, weighed down by accounting charges tied to its restructuring, but the company's core operations generated cash in the quarter. GE's battered shares rallied on the latest results.

Boeing Employee Flagged Concerns About 737 MAX Sensors, Email Shows

Internal records show a Boeing employee was concerned about the risk of relying on a single sensor to trigger a new flight-control system on the company's 737 MAX, years before problems with the sensors and the system brought down two of the airliners.

Novartis Trial of World's Most Expensive Drug Halted Over Safety Concerns

Novartis has paused a clinical trial of its Zolgensma gene therapy after a separate study on animals raised concerns about side effects, dealing a setback to the company's efforts to broaden the market for the world's most expensive drug.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Owner PSA Agree to Merge

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's owner agreed to merge, said people familiar with the deal, which would create the world's fourth-largest car maker.

Deutsche Bank Suffers Another Loss as Restructuring Bites

The German lender posted its second straight quarterly loss, as it absorbed costs from its sweeping restructuring and its key fixed-income business performed poorly.