News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Samsung's Earnings Fall Sharply

Samsung Electronics' third-quarter net profit fell sharply, pressured by a downturn in the memory-chip market, despite growth at its mobile and display businesses. 

 
Casino Giant MGM Looking to Sell More Las Vegas Strip Real Estate

The company reported a quarterly loss due in part to an impairment charge related to its sale of Circus Circus. 

 
Barneys Creditors Take Aim at Authentic Brands' 'Liquidation Bid'

Creditors of Barneys New York Inc. said Authentic Brands Group's offer to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy is really a "liquidation bid" that would eliminate most of the 2,000 employees. 

 
Starbucks Gets a Lift From Iced Coffee

The world's largest coffee chain said stronger U.S. sales of iced coffee and other cold drinks bolstered sales in its latest quarter. 

 
Apple Revenue Rises Even as iPhone Sales Decline

Apple again showed it can deliver growth even while its bedrock iPhone business declines. The tech giant reported revenue rose 1.8% in the September quarter to $64.04 billion behind a rise in sales of wearables and services. 

 
Facebook Earnings Soar as Zuckerberg Warns of Political Challenges

Facebook reported rising revenue and a growing user base even as the social-media company has faced sharp criticism in Washington, though chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said political pressures could soon take a toll. 

 
Murray Energy Beats Challenge to $200 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The judge overseeing Murray Energy's bankruptcy gave the coal mining company access to a $200 million lifeline while acknowledging the financing provides lenders with "very rich" fees and interest payments. 

 
CEO of Car-Leasing Startup Fair Resigns

The founder and CEO of troubled car-leasing startup Fair stepped down, following layoffs as the company seeks a path to profitability and considers changes to its business model. 

 
PG&E Isn't Alone in Facing Liability Risk Over California Fires

PG&E isn't the only California utility facing liability risks because of fires sparked by its equipment, as disclosures this week by two of the state's other top utilities show. 

 
MetLife's Profit Climbs, Helped by Hedging Against Low Rates

The insurer recorded an increase in revenue thanks in part to a $1.25 billion net derivative gain.

