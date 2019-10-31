Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/31/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Stitch Fix's Material Weakness Over IT Controls Spotlighted Under New Audit Rule

Stitch Fix Inc. is expanding its internal information-technology controls after identifying weaknesses in how the online personal-styling service reported financial performance. 

 
Pinterest's Losses Widen as Expenses Ballooned

Pinterest's losses swelled in the third quarter as the online image-sharing company's costs and expenses more than doubled, sending its shares sliding 19% in after-hours trading. 

 
Volkswagen to Test Quantum Navigation App in Real Traffic

The auto maker plans to test a quantum-computer-powered navigation app in Lisbon next week, part of a larger plan to include such a feature in its vehicles within the next few years. 

 
Amgen to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene

U.S. pharmaceutical company Amgen said it is buying a roughly 20% stake in a Chinese biotechnology company focused on oncology for $2.7 billion in cash, further demonstrating China's emergence as a key market for foreign pharmaceutical companies. 

 
Judge Approves Sale of Barneys to Authentic Brands

A bankruptcy judge approved Barneys New York's sale to Authentic Brands Group, which will likely close almost all of the retailer's stores and license the Barneys name. 

 
Etsy Shares Post Steepest Drop in Four Years

The company's third-quarter report raised worries about Etsy's growth prospects, sending its shares downward. 

 
Deutsche Bank Approved Property Sale to Russian Businessman Despite Internal Objections

Deutsche Bank officials approved the sale of a chunk of Silicon Valley real estate to a Russian businessman despite concerns from its U.S. reputational risk committee, according to documents and people familiar with the matter. 

 
J.C. Penney Plots a Comeback: Less Clutter, More Yoga Classes

J.C. Penney is testing services ranging from fitness classes to video lounges to hair and makeup workshops at a remodeled store, as it seeks a return to financial stability. 

 
Spirit AeroSystems Buys Wing-Making Unit to Diversify Beyond MAX

Spirit AeroSystems agreed to buy an aircraft components business from Bombardier Inc., as the supplier works to expand its customer base beyond Boeing Co.'s troubled 737 MAX. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Posts Strong Operating Results

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported strong quarterly operating results Thursday and confirmed its profit outlook for the year as North America continued to power earnings, offsetting weakness in Europe and China.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 1.12% 213.25 Delayed Quote.8.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.78% 339.91 Delayed Quote.8.20%
BOMBARDIER INC. 4.40% 1.66 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.24% 6.494 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
ETSY, INC. -15.74% 44.49 Delayed Quote.10.99%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 8.22% 13.928 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. -0.99% 1 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -2.25% 66 Delayed Quote.30.75%
QUANTUM CORPORATION 1.00% 6.06 Delayed Quote.200.00%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.52% 81.82 Delayed Quote.9.64%
STITCH FIX, INC. -3.63% 22.86 Delayed Quote.38.79%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.22% 170.7 Delayed Quote.25.67%
