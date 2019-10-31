Stitch Fix's Material Weakness Over IT Controls Spotlighted Under New Audit Rule

Stitch Fix Inc. is expanding its internal information-technology controls after identifying weaknesses in how the online personal-styling service reported financial performance.

Pinterest's Losses Widen as Expenses Ballooned

Pinterest's losses swelled in the third quarter as the online image-sharing company's costs and expenses more than doubled, sending its shares sliding 19% in after-hours trading.

Volkswagen to Test Quantum Navigation App in Real Traffic

The auto maker plans to test a quantum-computer-powered navigation app in Lisbon next week, part of a larger plan to include such a feature in its vehicles within the next few years.

Amgen to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene

U.S. pharmaceutical company Amgen said it is buying a roughly 20% stake in a Chinese biotechnology company focused on oncology for $2.7 billion in cash, further demonstrating China's emergence as a key market for foreign pharmaceutical companies.

Twitter, Facebook Divergence on Political Ads Shows Tension in Regulating Speech

Twitter and Facebook are staking out starkly different positions about how to handle political ads, but it is unclear how either approach will prevent the spread of misinformation.

Bill Would Force Google and Rivals to Disclose Search Algorithms

Senate lawmakers are teeing up a bill that would require search engines to disclose the algorithms they apply in ranking internet searches amid growing concern over their use of personal data.

Judge Approves Sale of Barneys to Authentic Brands

A bankruptcy judge approved Barneys New York's sale to Authentic Brands Group, which will likely close almost all of the retailer's stores and license the Barneys name.

Etsy Shares Post Steepest Drop in Four Years

The company's third-quarter report raised worries about Etsy's growth prospects, sending its shares downward.

J.C. Penney Plots a Comeback: Less Clutter, More Yoga Classes

J.C. Penney is testing services ranging from fitness classes to video lounges to hair and makeup workshops at a remodeled store, as it seeks a return to financial stability.

Dura Agrees to Move Bankruptcy From Tennessee to Delaware

Auto parts-maker Dura Automotive Systems has agreed to transfer its bankruptcy proceeding from Tennessee to Delaware, averting a duel over ownership between Chief Executive Lynn Tilton and Dura's largest lenders, a collection of distressed-debt investment vehicles known as the Zohar funds.