Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Stitch Fix's Material Weakness Over IT Controls Spotlighted Under New Audit Rule

Stitch Fix Inc. is expanding its internal information-technology controls after identifying weaknesses in how the online personal-styling service reported financial performance. 

 
Pinterest's Losses Widen as Expenses Ballooned

Pinterest's losses swelled in the third quarter as the online image-sharing company's costs and expenses more than doubled, sending its shares sliding 19% in after-hours trading. 

 
Volkswagen to Test Quantum Navigation App in Real Traffic

The auto maker plans to test a quantum-computer-powered navigation app in Lisbon next week, part of a larger plan to include such a feature in its vehicles within the next few years. 

 
Amgen to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene

U.S. pharmaceutical company Amgen said it is buying a roughly 20% stake in a Chinese biotechnology company focused on oncology for $2.7 billion in cash, further demonstrating China's emergence as a key market for foreign pharmaceutical companies. 

 
Twitter, Facebook Divergence on Political Ads Shows Tension in Regulating Speech

Twitter and Facebook are staking out starkly different positions about how to handle political ads, but it is unclear how either approach will prevent the spread of misinformation. 

 
Bill Would Force Google and Rivals to  Disclose Search Algorithms

Senate lawmakers are teeing up a bill that would require search engines to disclose the algorithms they apply in ranking internet searches amid growing concern over their use of personal data. 

 
Judge Approves Sale of Barneys to Authentic Brands

A bankruptcy judge approved Barneys New York's sale to Authentic Brands Group, which will likely close almost all of the retailer's stores and license the Barneys name. 

 
Etsy Shares Post Steepest Drop in Four Years

The company's third-quarter report raised worries about Etsy's growth prospects, sending its shares downward. 

 
J.C. Penney Plots a Comeback: Less Clutter, More Yoga Classes

J.C. Penney is testing services ranging from fitness classes to video lounges to hair and makeup workshops at a remodeled store, as it seeks a return to financial stability. 

 
Dura Agrees to Move Bankruptcy From Tennessee to Delaware

Auto parts-maker Dura Automotive Systems has agreed to transfer its bankruptcy proceeding from Tennessee to Delaware, averting a duel over ownership between Chief Executive Lynn Tilton and Dura's largest lenders, a collection of distressed-debt investment vehicles known as the Zohar funds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.15% 1258.8 Delayed Quote.20.46%
AMGEN 1.12% 213.25 Delayed Quote.9.54%
ETSY, INC. -15.74% 44.49 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
FACEBOOK 1.81% 191.65 Delayed Quote.43.60%
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. -0.99% 1 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -2.25% 66 Delayed Quote.27.81%
QUANTUM CORPORATION 1.00% 6.06 Delayed Quote.203.00%
STITCH FIX, INC. -3.63% 22.86 Delayed Quote.33.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.22% 170.7 Delayed Quote.22.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pJapan's September jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low
RE
10:17pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Consumer price index (CPI), Q3 2019
PU
10:02pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Purchasing Managers Index for October 2019
PU
09:58pOil prices stabilise, but set for big weekly loss amid trade gloom, rising output
RE
09:50pChina October factory activity expands at fastest pace in over two years - Caixin PMI
RE
09:47pJapan finance minister Aso sees no need now for economic stimulus
RE
09:32pSAN JOAQUIN VALLEY AIR DISTRICT : News Release - Check Before You Burn season begins
PU
09:27pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Chair of the Board of Australia Post
PU
09:24pAsian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
RE
09:17pAsian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
2Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
4U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group