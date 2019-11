ESR Cayman Opens 4.8% Higher in Hong Kong Debut

The Warburg Pincus LLC-backed company raised HK$12.62 billion by selling 751.732 million shares, which was higher than the initially planned 653.68 million shares.

Qantas Grounds Three Cracked Boeing 737 Jets

Qantas Airways Ltd. became the latest airline to ground some older Boeing Co. 737s for structural cracks, another headache for the plane maker grappling with the global grounding of the newer MAX model.

Flight Attendants Question Safety of 737 MAX

The MAX was grounded globally in March following two fatal crashes within five months that killed 346 people.

Bill Would Force Google and Rivals to Disclose Search Algorithms

Senate lawmakers are teeing up a bill that would require search engines to disclose the algorithms they apply in ranking internet searches amid growing concern over their use of personal data.

Volkswagen to Test Quantum Navigation App in Real Traffic

The auto maker plans to test a quantum-computer-powered navigation app in Lisbon next week, part of a larger plan to include such a feature in its vehicles within the next few years.

Altria Slashes Value of Juul Stake Amid Regulatory Pressure

Altria wrote down the value of its investment in Juul by $4.5 billion, a move that comes as the e-cigarette maker faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and investigations.

Pinterest's Losses Widen as Expenses Ballooned

Pinterest's losses swelled in the third quarter as the online image-sharing company's costs and expenses more than doubled, sending its shares sliding 19% in after-hours trading.

Amgen to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene

U.S. pharmaceutical company Amgen said it is buying a roughly 20% stake in a Chinese biotechnology company focused on oncology for $2.7 billion in cash, further demonstrating China's emergence as a key market for foreign pharmaceutical companies.

Stitch Fix's Material Weakness Over IT Controls Spotlighted Under New Audit Rule

Stitch Fix Inc. is expanding its internal information-technology controls after identifying weaknesses in how the online personal-styling service reported financial performance.

Judge Approves Sale of Barneys to Authentic Brands

A bankruptcy judge approved Barneys New York's sale to Authentic Brands Group, which will likely close almost all of the retailer's stores and license the Barneys name.