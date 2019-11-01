Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Take Aim at New Industry Pressures

The proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot applies an old auto-industry recipe to a new problem: Use size to boost profits amid today's falling demand and the most expensive technology transition in years.

AIG Swings to Profit, as Catastrophes Take a Smaller Toll

Global insurer American International Group swung to a profit in third-quarter net income, as catastrophes took significantly less of a bite out of earnings than the year before.

European Cloud Project Draws Backlash From U.S. Tech Giants

Germany and France are rolling out a government-backed project to develop European cloud infrastructure in an effort to help local providers compete with U.S. technology giants, which dominate the global cloud market.

Marriott Sells New York's St. Regis Hotel to Qatar

A Qatar fund has acquired the St. Regis hotel in Manhattan for $310 million, adding to the Persian Gulf country's luxury hotel collection.

ESR Cayman Opens 4.8% Higher in Hong Kong Debut

The Warburg Pincus LLC-backed company raised HK$12.62 billion by selling 751.732 million shares, which was higher than the initially planned 653.68 million shares.

Qantas Grounds Three Cracked Boeing 737 Jets

Qantas Airways Ltd. became the latest airline to ground some older Boeing Co. 737s for structural cracks, another headache for the plane maker grappling with the global grounding of the newer MAX model.

Flight Attendants Question Safety of 737 MAX

The MAX was grounded globally in March following two fatal crashes within five months that killed 346 people.

Bill Would Force Google and Rivals to Disclose Search Algorithms

Senate lawmakers are teeing up a bill that would require search engines to disclose the algorithms they apply in ranking internet searches amid growing concern over their use of personal data.

Volkswagen to Test Quantum Navigation App in Real Traffic

The auto maker plans to test a quantum-computer-powered navigation app in Lisbon next week, part of a larger plan to include such a feature in its vehicles within the next few years.

Altria Slashes Value of Juul Stake Amid Regulatory Pressure

Altria wrote down the value of its investment in Juul by $4.5 billion, a move that comes as the e-cigarette maker faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and investigations.