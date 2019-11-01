Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Google to Buy Fitbit, Amping Up Wearables Race

Google has reached a deal to buy wearable fitness products company Fitbit for roughly $2.1 billion, a move that would extend the tech giant's reach in consumer electronics. 

 
Exxon Mobil Reports Lower Profit, Revenue

Exxon Mobil's profit fell in the latest quarter as weaker global oil and gas prices offset production growth. 

 
Newell Raises Outlook, Beats Expectations

Newell Brands raised its adjusted profit and sales guidance for 2019 as the company reported third-quarter results. 

 
Another Senior Executive Leaves Nissan

Nissan said a senior executive in charge of communications and government affairs was leaving, part of a management shake-up ahead of the arrival of a new chief executive on Dec. 1. 

 
Alibaba Beats Earnings Expectations

In its first earnings report since co-founder Jack Ma stepped down as executive chairman, Alibaba Group said quarterly sales rose 40% and profit nearly tripled, showing that the Chinese online retailer continues to surge despite a saturated e-commerce market. 

 
AIG Swings to Profit, as Catastrophes Take a Smaller Toll

Global insurer American International Group swung to a profit in third-quarter net income, as catastrophes took significantly less of a bite out of earnings than the year before. 

 
Mergers Become a Possible Lifeline for Under-Pressure Car Industry

The proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot applies an old auto-industry recipe to a new problem: Use size to boost profits amid today's falling demand and the most expensive technology transition in years. 

 
European Cloud Project Draws Backlash From U.S. Tech Giants

Germany and France are rolling out a government-backed project to develop European cloud infrastructure in an effort to help local providers compete with U.S. technology giants, which dominate the global cloud market. 

 
Marriott Sells New York's St. Regis Hotel to Qatar

A Qatar fund has acquired the St. Regis hotel in Manhattan for $310 million, adding to the Persian Gulf country's luxury hotel collection. 

 
Colgate-Palmolive 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise

Colgate-Palmolive said its third-quarter profit rose as sales increased about 2% from a year earlier, helped by higher volumes and prices.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.58% 177.72 Delayed Quote.28.89%
ALPHABET 0.63% 1266.5 Delayed Quote.20.46%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.51% 69.28 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
FITBIT, INC. 15.86% 7.155 Delayed Quote.24.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.97% 61.26 Delayed Quote.13.78%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 9.27% 20.5993 Delayed Quote.2.04%
PEUGEOT 2.91% 23.36 Real-time Quote.21.75%
REGIS CORPORATION -1.31% 20.33 Delayed Quote.21.53%
WTI 2.70% 55.71 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pExxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices
RE
01:48pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:47pU.S., CHINA REACH CONSENSUS ON PRINCIPLES AFTER TRADE TALKS : Xinhua
RE
01:47pLogistics Hiring Growth Slows on Industrial Weakness
DJ
01:46pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:40pWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
01:38pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : U.S. Department of Energy Announces $4M for Projects to Collaborate Internationally and Accelerate CCUS Technologies
PU
01:18pExxon Mobil profit halves on weak oil prices, chemicals margins
RE
01:16pTop Fed Officials Signal Comfort with Fed Decision to Pause Rate Cuts
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
4NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
5Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group