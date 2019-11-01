Google to Buy Fitbit, Amping Up Wearables Race

Google has reached a deal to buy wearable fitness products company Fitbit for roughly $2.1 billion, a move that would extend the tech giant's reach in consumer electronics.

Exxon Mobil Reports Lower Profit, Revenue

Exxon Mobil's profit fell in the latest quarter as weaker global oil and gas prices offset production growth.

Newell Raises Outlook, Beats Expectations

Newell Brands raised its adjusted profit and sales guidance for 2019 as the company reported third-quarter results.

Another Senior Executive Leaves Nissan

Nissan said a senior executive in charge of communications and government affairs was leaving, part of a management shake-up ahead of the arrival of a new chief executive on Dec. 1.

Alibaba Beats Earnings Expectations

In its first earnings report since co-founder Jack Ma stepped down as executive chairman, Alibaba Group said quarterly sales rose 40% and profit nearly tripled, showing that the Chinese online retailer continues to surge despite a saturated e-commerce market.

AIG Swings to Profit, as Catastrophes Take a Smaller Toll

Global insurer American International Group swung to a profit in third-quarter net income, as catastrophes took significantly less of a bite out of earnings than the year before.

Mergers Become a Possible Lifeline for Under-Pressure Car Industry

The proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot applies an old auto-industry recipe to a new problem: Use size to boost profits amid today's falling demand and the most expensive technology transition in years.

European Cloud Project Draws Backlash From U.S. Tech Giants

Germany and France are rolling out a government-backed project to develop European cloud infrastructure in an effort to help local providers compete with U.S. technology giants, which dominate the global cloud market.

Marriott Sells New York's St. Regis Hotel to Qatar

A Qatar fund has acquired the St. Regis hotel in Manhattan for $310 million, adding to the Persian Gulf country's luxury hotel collection.

Colgate-Palmolive 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise

Colgate-Palmolive said its third-quarter profit rose as sales increased about 2% from a year earlier, helped by higher volumes and prices.