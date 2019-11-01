New Ford-UAW Contract Reflects Gains Won After Strike At GM

The United Auto Workers' new labor deal with Ford largely mirrors the contract agreement struck with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike, but with some exceptions.

Technical Issue Affected Capital One Accountholders

Some Capital One customers were having problems accessing their money.

Barneys Buyer Reaches Deal to Keep Madison Avenue Flagship Open

Barneys New York won't be disappearing from Manhattan after the bankrupt retailer's new owners reached a deal to keep its Madison Avenue flagship open for 12 months, according to the store's landlord.

Google to Buy Fitbit, Amping Up Wearables Race

Google has reached a deal to buy wearable fitness products company Fitbit for roughly $2.1 billion, a move that would extend the tech giant's reach in consumer electronics.

Twitter's Facebook Trick Is Bittersweet

The great October debate over political ads on social media has thrown up both tricks and treats for investors.

Exxon Mobil Reports Lower Profit, Revenue

Exxon Mobil's profit fell in the latest quarter as weaker global oil and gas prices offset production growth.

California Resources Reverses Bond Slide With Earnings Beat

California Resources Corp. shares and bonds rallied after it unexpectedly disclosed quarterly results on Thursday night, several days before initially planned, according to investors tracking the company.

Newell Raises Outlook, Beats Expectations

Newell Brands raised its adjusted profit and sales guidance for 2019 as the company reported third-quarter results.

Another Senior Executive Leaves Nissan

Nissan said a senior executive in charge of communications and government affairs was leaving, part of a management shake-up ahead of the arrival of a new chief executive on Dec. 1.

Alibaba Beats Earnings Expectations

In its first earnings report since co-founder Jack Ma stepped down as executive chairman, Alibaba Group said quarterly sales rose 40%, showing that the Chinese online retailer continues to surge despite a saturated e-commerce market.