Under Armour Is Subject of Federal Accounting Probes

U.S. authorities are investigating Under Armour's accounting practices, including whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.

McDonald's Fires CEO Steve Easterbrook Over Relationship With Employee

McDonald's said it has fired Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook because of his consensual relationship with an employee, the latest challenge for the company as it races to keep up with changes reverberating throughout the food industry.

Before 737 MAX Returns to Service, Airlines Plan to Show It Is Safe

Airlines plan to conduct their own demonstration flights with senior company officials on board to amplify the message that the Boeing 737 MAX will be safe to fly.

Saudi Aramco Launches Long-Awaited IPO

State oil giant Aramco officially launched its much-delayed initial public offering, setting in motion what is expected to be the world's largest share sale, even as questions remain over the company's value.

Peugeot's Bold CEO to Take the Wheel in Deal With Fiat Chrysler

Carlos Tavares negotiated a nearly $50 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler that, if completed, will mark one of the biggest auto-industry deals in decades and leave him CEO of the combined company.

S&P Downgrade Pushes Newell's Credit Rating Into Junk

Bond-rating firms have allowed some large companies to retain their investment-grade status even though they repeatedly missed their debt targets. On Friday, S&P acted, downgrading Newell Brands to junk after it slowed its pace of debt reduction.

Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile Hits a Record

Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile hit a record in the third quarter, as Warren Buffett continued his hunt for large companies to buy at attractive prices.

'Terminator: Dark Fate' Fails to Revive Cyborg Franchise

"Terminator: Dark Fate," the sixth installment in James Cameron's franchise, collected a dismal $29 million in the U.S. and Canada, while the Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" collected a healthy $12 million.

Prosecutors Face Complex Path to Charging Boeing Over 737 MAX

To bring a successful criminal case against Boeing, prosecutors would have to show that executives repeatedly concealed or ignored the 737 MAX's engineering problems, experts said.

New Ford-UAW Contract Reflects Gains Won After Strike at GM

The United Auto Workers' new labor deal with Ford largely mirrors the contract agreement struck with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike, but with some exceptions.