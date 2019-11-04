Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/04/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Uber Booked Another Quarterly Loss as Revenue Climbed

Uber posted a large quarterly loss even as revenue climbed 30% and as the ride-hailing company faces unrelenting challenges from competitors and regulators across the globe. 

 
Architect of CBS's Streaming Strategy to Depart

Jim Lanzone, the head of CBS's Interactive unit, is leaving CBS as it prepares to merge with Viacom. 

 
Under Armour Shares Slide on News of Accounting Probe

Under Armour shares fell after the company confirmed it was the subject of a federal investigation into its accounting practices. 

 
McDonald's Top Human-Resources Officer Departs After CEO Firing

McDonald's said its top human-resources executive has left the company, days after the burger giant fired its chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, because of his relationship with an employee. 

 
Sprint Loses Ground on Rivals

Sprint lost 91,000 of its most lucrative phone connections in the latest quarter, as the No. 4 U.S. carrier struggled to retain subscribers and compete with its larger rivals for new customers. 

 
First Horizon Buying Iberiabank in All-Stock Deal

First Horizon National Corp. is buying Iberiabank Corp. in all-stock merger, forming a combined organization with $75 billion in assets. 

 
Microsoft Ramps Up Battle Against Amazon in Cloud War

Microsoft is targeting the so-called "hybrid-cloud," which allows companies to shift some computing to cloud services while maintaining control of sensitive data. 

 
Beauty Giant Coty Tries On a Smaller Size

The makeup and fragrance seller is abandoning a revival plan centered on adding businesses. The new strategy: shrink, pay down debt and undo a failed makeover of the CoverGirl brand. 

 
Uber Faces Earnings Test Ahead of Lockup Expiration

The ride-hailing company is under pressure to show it can generate sustainable profits. Here is what to watch for in its quarterly results. 

 
Once a Problem Child, the Dreamliner Keeps Boeing Afloat

Inflows of cash from Boeing's once-troublesome 787 Dreamliner are now sustaining the production of the grounded 737 MAX.

