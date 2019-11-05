Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/05/2019 | 05:16am EST
Xerox to Sell Stake in Joint Venture to Fujifilm

Xerox agreed to sell its 25% stake in a joint venture, Fuji Xerox, to Fujifilm as part of a deal that will bring Xerox total proceeds of $2.3 billion. 

 
Elliott Raises $2 Billion for Buyouts, Preps $4 Billion Hedge-Fund Push

Elliott's private-equity transactions will include buyouts of publicly traded companies and carving out divisions of companies, a regulatory filing said. 

 
Uber Booked Another Quarterly Loss as Revenue Climbed

After a string of large quarterly losses, Uber is more upbeat about 2021, expecting to turn a profit then even as it faces unrelenting challenges from competitors and regulators across the globe. 

 
Vale CEO Dismissed Warning on Mines Before Deadly Brazil Disaster

Vale's top managers received an anonymous email warning about the state of the miner's dams two weeks before one collapsed, a note that prompted the chief executive to pursue the writer's identity and call the person a "cancer." 

 
PG&E Unveils Revised Bankruptcy Insurance Settlement

Insurance companies and investors with billions of dollars riding on the outcome of PG&E Corp.'s bankruptcy have reworked provisions of an $11 billion settlement, spelling out the consequences if California's largest utility becomes insolvent. 

 
Shake Shack Warns of Slower Growth

Shake Shack disappointed investors after warning that sales are going to be weaker this fiscal year than it had previously anticipated. 

 
Marriott Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter

The hotel company posted a 23% drop in third-quarter profit and lowered its view for a crucial hospitality-industry revenue metric, as growth in the hotel business cools off. 

 
RealReal Posts Another Loss, Jump in Users

The RealReal Inc. reported an increase in quarterly revenue and shoppers on its marketplace but the online seller of luxury goods continues to lose money. 

 
Architect of CBS's Streaming Strategy to Depart

Jim Lanzone, the head of CBS's Interactive unit, is leaving CBS as it prepares to merge with Viacom. 

 
Under Armour Shares Slide on News of Accounting Probe

Under Armour shares fell after the company confirmed it was the subject of a federal investigation into its accounting practices.

