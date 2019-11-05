Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Vale Withheld Information From Regulator Before Brazil Dam Disaster

Vale kept quiet about warning signs at the dam in the months before the tragedy, Brazil's mining regulator said in a report. 

 
California Puts Former Berkshire Insurance Unit Under State Control

California regulators seized an insurer formerly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, the latest twist in a dispute about whether its sale of the company violated that state's insurance regulations. 

 
AstraZeneca to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in China Startups

AstraZeneca plans to raise up to $1 billion for a fund that would invest in China's health-care startups, the latest drug giant to bet on the fast-growing pharmaceuticals market. 

 
Divided UAW Board Looks Beyond Federal Probe

The United Auto Workers' governing board is trying to move past an internal split over the terms of its president's recent departure and focus on salvaging the union's reputation amid a corruption probe. 

 
Forever 21 Cuts Number of Store Closures Planned in Bankruptcy

Forever 21 plans to keep more stores open than it expected under its chapter 11 restructuring and has negotiated $100 million in rent savings from landlords, the company's lawyer said. 

 
Shares of WW International Fall on Lower Revenue

Shares of WW International Inc. fell sharply on Tuesday as the weight-management company reported a third consecutive quarter of lower revenue. 

 
Dating-Site Owner Match's Results Disappoint

Shares of Match Group dropped 16% in after-hours trading after the company's financial targets for the current quarter came in below analysts' estimates. 

 
New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft

Chris Kempczinski is taking full responsibility for the plan he helped design for the burger giant to upgrade its restaurants and lure in more diners. 

 
Retailer Pier 1 Taps Debt Restructuring Expert as Chief Executive

The Fort Worth, Texas-based home furnishings retailer said Monday it has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck to lead the company. 

 
FCC Approves Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

The FCC approved T-Mobile US's merger with smaller rival Sprint in a vote split among party lines, but the wireless deal still faces an antitrust challenge from state attorneys general.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.59% 7363 Delayed Quote.25.37%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.44% 331500 Delayed Quote.6.80%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.14% 4.4215 Delayed Quote.0.58%
MATCH GROUP, INC. -3.43% 68.77 Delayed Quote.60.79%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.87% 192.18 Delayed Quote.8.23%
T-MOBILE US 0.68% 81.47 Delayed Quote.27.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29pChina's Didi says to relaunch Hitch service in November
RE
10:27pChina's sovereign digital currency not to impact monetary policy - central bank official
RE
10:25pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Pakistan agrees on further cooperation over CPEC
PU
10:23pIndonesia's September retail sales up 0.7% annually
RE
10:04pFUJITSU : Suzhou Tongji Blockchain Research Institute and Fujitsu Research and Development Center start Research Collaboration on Blockchain Technology
AQ
09:58pIndonesian government to support momentum after sluggish third-quarter GDP growth - vice finance minister
RE
09:55pMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, Sri Lanka continue strengthening defence cooperation
PU
09:50pCITRUS AUSTRALIA : calls for Government to remove ‘toxic tax' on agriculture
PU
09:43pStocks grind lower as markets await clues on trade talks
RE
09:40pDOLLAR INDEX : buoyed by trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group