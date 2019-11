Vale Withheld Information From Regulator Before Brazil Dam Disaster

Vale kept quiet about warning signs at the dam in the months before the tragedy, Brazil's mining regulator said in a report.

California Puts Former Berkshire Insurance Unit Under State Control

California regulators seized an insurer formerly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, the latest twist in a dispute about whether its sale of the company violated that state's insurance regulations.

AstraZeneca to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in China Startups

AstraZeneca plans to raise up to $1 billion for a fund that would invest in China's health-care startups, the latest drug giant to bet on the fast-growing pharmaceuticals market.

Divided UAW Board Looks Beyond Federal Probe

The United Auto Workers' governing board is trying to move past an internal split over the terms of its president's recent departure and focus on salvaging the union's reputation amid a corruption probe.

Forever 21 Cuts Number of Store Closures Planned in Bankruptcy

Forever 21 plans to keep more stores open than it expected under its chapter 11 restructuring and has negotiated $100 million in rent savings from landlords, the company's lawyer said.

Shares of WW International Fall on Lower Revenue

Shares of WW International Inc. fell sharply on Tuesday as the weight-management company reported a third consecutive quarter of lower revenue.

Dating-Site Owner Match's Results Disappoint

Shares of Match Group dropped 16% in after-hours trading after the company's financial targets for the current quarter came in below analysts' estimates.

New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft

Chris Kempczinski is taking full responsibility for the plan he helped design for the burger giant to upgrade its restaurants and lure in more diners.

Retailer Pier 1 Taps Debt Restructuring Expert as Chief Executive

The Fort Worth, Texas-based home furnishings retailer said Monday it has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck to lead the company.

FCC Approves Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

The FCC approved T-Mobile US's merger with smaller rival Sprint in a vote split among party lines, but the wireless deal still faces an antitrust challenge from state attorneys general.