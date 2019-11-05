Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Xerox Considers Takeover Offer for HP

Xerox is considering a takeover of PC and printer maker HP, an audacious move that would unite two fading stars of technology. 

 
Vale Withheld Information From Regulator Before Brazil Dam Disaster

Vale kept quiet about warning signs at the dam in the months before the tragedy, Brazil's mining regulator said in a report. 

 
California Puts Former Berkshire Insurance Unit Under State Control

California regulators seized an insurer formerly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, the latest twist in a dispute about whether its sale of the company violated that state's insurance regulations. 

 
AstraZeneca to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in China Startups

AstraZeneca plans to raise up to $1 billion for a fund that would invest in China's health-care startups, the latest drug giant to bet on the fast-growing pharmaceuticals market. 

 
Postal Savings Bank Aims to Raise Up to $4.67 Billion in Shanghai IPO

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. is looking to raise up to 32.71 billion yuan ($4.67 billion) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, in what would be the exchange's largest listing in over four years. 

 
Divided UAW Board Looks Beyond Federal Probe

The United Auto Workers' governing board is trying to move past an internal split over the terms of its president's recent departure and focus on salvaging the union's reputation amid a corruption probe. 

 
Forever 21 Cuts Number of Store Closures Planned in Bankruptcy

Forever 21 plans to keep more stores open than it expected under its chapter 11 restructuring and has negotiated $100 million in rent savings from landlords, the company's lawyer said. 

 
Security Contractor Erik Prince in Talks to Acquire Ukraine's Motor Sich

Erik Prince, a private security contractor and informal adviser to President Trump, is in discussions to purchase a Ukrainian aerospace manufacturer that the U.S. is trying to prevent China from buying. 

 
Shares of WW International Fall on Lower Revenue

Shares of WW International Inc. fell sharply on Tuesday as the weight-management company reported a third consecutive quarter of lower revenue. 

 
Dating-Site Owner Match's Results Disappoint

Shares of Match Group dropped 16% in after-hours trading after the company's financial targets for the current quarter came in below analysts' estimates.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.59% 7363 Delayed Quote.25.37%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.44% 331500 Delayed Quote.6.80%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 4.4217 Delayed Quote.0.58%
MATCH GROUP, INC. -3.43% 68.77 Delayed Quote.60.79%
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD -0.83% 5.95 End-of-day quote.13.51%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.9957 Delayed Quote.2.38%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 4.90% 36.37 Delayed Quote.75.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/06Æternity Blockchain Launches Integrated Naming System for Registering Readable Names to Any Blockchain Entity on the Decentralized Web
GL
11/05QE QATAR EXCHANGE : Qamco joint venture qatalum appoints mr. khalid mohammed laram as its chief executive officer (2019-11-06)
PU
11/05Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact; shares drop
RE
11/05Most Southeast Asian markets trade flat-to-low as investors await clarity on tariff roll-back
RE
11/05Canada's GFL Environmental scraps IPO plans
RE
11/05MOFA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BHUTAN : The EU and Bhutan confirmed their strong partnership during the 8th EU-Bhutan Biennial Consultations held in Paro on 5 November 2019
PU
11/05CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : 32nd Annual Conference of Asian Credit Supplementation Institutions Confederation (ACSIC) - 2019, Colombo Sri Lanka
PU
11/05Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs
RE
11/05Japan third-quarter GDP growth may slow, but domestic demand still solid - Reuters poll
RE
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls as big U.S. crude build offsets hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group