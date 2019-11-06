Xerox Considers Making a Takeover Offer for HP

Xerox is considering a takeover of PC and printer maker HP, an audacious move that would unite two fading stars of technology.

Vale Withheld Information From Regulator Before Brazil Dam Disaster

Vale kept quiet about warning signs at the dam in the months before the tragedy, Brazil's mining regulator said in a report.

California Puts Former Berkshire Insurance Unit Under State Control

California regulators seized an insurer formerly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, the latest twist in a dispute about whether its sale of the company violated that state's insurance regulations.

AstraZeneca to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in China Startups

AstraZeneca plans to raise up to $1 billion for a fund that would invest in China's health-care startups, the latest drug giant to bet on the fast-growing pharmaceuticals market.

Postal Savings Bank Aims to Raise Up to $4.67 Billion in Shanghai IPO

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. is looking to raise up to 32.71 billion yuan ($4.67 billion) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, in what would be the exchange's largest listing in over four years.

BHP Signs Agreements With Chinese Customers for Iron Ore, Coal, Copper

BHP Group Ltd. said it has signed more than a dozen sales agreements with Chinese iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper customers at a big trade conference in China this week.

IBM, BofA Team Up on Public Cloud Aimed at Banks

Bank of America and International Business Machines have teamed up to develop a public-cloud computing service for banks, which have been reluctant to store customers' financial data outside their in-house systems.

Divided UAW Board Looks Beyond Federal Probe

The United Auto Workers' governing board is trying to move past an internal split over the terms of its president's recent departure and focus on salvaging the union's reputation amid a corruption probe.

Forever 21 Cuts Number of Store Closures Planned in Bankruptcy

Forever 21 plans to keep more stores open than it expected under its chapter 11 restructuring and has negotiated $100 million in rent savings from landlords, the company's lawyer said.

Security Contractor Erik Prince in Talks to Acquire Ukraine's Motor Sich

Erik Prince, a private security contractor and informal adviser to President Trump, is in discussions to purchase a Ukrainian aerospace manufacturer that the U.S. is trying to prevent China from buying.