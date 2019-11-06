SoftBank Founder Calls Judgment 'Bad' After $4.7 Billion WeWork Loss

"I regret it in many ways," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said of the investment, after SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's equity to $7.8 billion.

Coach, Kors Owners Find Building a Luxury Conglomerate Is Hard to Do

The owners of Coach and Michael Kors have tried to expand beyond their core handbag brands, but their strategy to build U.S. luxury conglomerates has yet to bear fruit.

Xerox Considers Bid to Acquire HP, Valued at $27 Billion

Copier maker Xerox has set its sights on a takeover of personal-computer and printer maker HP, an audacious move that would unite two fading technology stars.

New York Times Adds More Online Subscribers, But Expects Continued Ad Declines, Higher Costs

New York Times reported strong digital-subscription growth in the third quarter, but earnings suffered from a drop in advertising revenue, which the company said would accelerate in the following quarter.

Coty Posts Quarterly Profit, Lower Sales

Cosmetics maker Coty posted its first profit in seven quarters but continued to struggle with meeting sales' expectations. Shares rose.

German Finance Ministry Signals Support for European Banking Integration

For the first time, Germany's Finance Ministry opened the door to policies that could pave the way for a more unified European banking system, though questions remain over whether the political will exists to push through the reforms.

CVS Beats Revenue Expectations

CVS reported a stronger-than-expected adjusted profit in the third quarter and raised its outlook for earnings.

Huawei Founder Says Chinese Giant Doesn't Need the U.S.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei can survive without the U.S., CEO Ren Zhengfei said, dismissing Washington's campaign against it as ineffective.

Google Counts on Fitbit to Make Imprint in Health Market

Behind Google's $2.1 billion deal for wearables maker Fitbit is the search giant's dream to become a major player in health data after a failed attempt to establish a foothold in it years ago.

Adidas Boosts Sales as Sneaker Race With Nike Steps Up

Adidas is growing sales around the world and has rebounded from supply-chain challenges and stumbles in its home market. But Nike's rising dominance in shoe technology could put the German sportswear maker on the back foot.