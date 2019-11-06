Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:16pm EST
SoftBank Founder Calls Judgment 'Bad' After $4.7 Billion WeWork Loss

"I regret it in many ways," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said of the investment, after SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's equity to $7.8 billion. 

 
Coach, Kors Owners Find Building a Luxury Conglomerate Is Hard to Do

The owners of Coach and Michael Kors have tried to expand beyond their core handbag brands, but their strategy to build U.S. luxury conglomerates has yet to bear fruit. 

 
Xerox Considers Bid to Acquire HP, Valued at $27 Billion

Copier maker Xerox has set its sights on a takeover of personal-computer and printer maker HP, an audacious move that would unite two fading technology stars. 

 
New York Times Adds More Online Subscribers, But Expects Continued Ad Declines, Higher Costs

New York Times reported strong digital-subscription growth in the third quarter, but earnings suffered from a drop in advertising revenue, which the company said would accelerate in the following quarter. 

 
Coty Posts Quarterly Profit, Lower Sales

Cosmetics maker Coty posted its first profit in seven quarters but continued to struggle with meeting sales' expectations. Shares rose. 

 
German Finance Ministry Signals Support for European Banking Integration

For the first time, Germany's Finance Ministry opened the door to policies that could pave the way for a more unified European banking system, though questions remain over whether the political will exists to push through the reforms. 

 
CVS Beats Revenue Expectations

CVS reported a stronger-than-expected adjusted profit in the third quarter and raised its outlook for earnings. 

 
Huawei Founder Says Chinese Giant Doesn't Need the U.S.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei can survive without the U.S., CEO Ren Zhengfei said, dismissing Washington's campaign against it as ineffective. 

 
Google Counts on Fitbit to Make Imprint in Health Market

Behind Google's $2.1 billion deal for wearables maker Fitbit is the search giant's dream to become a major player in health data after a failed attempt to establish a foothold in it years ago. 

 
Adidas Boosts Sales as Sneaker Race With Nike Steps Up

Adidas is growing sales around the world and has rebounded from supply-chain challenges and stumbles in its home market. But Nike's rising dominance in shoe technology could put the German sportswear maker on the back foot.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -5.35% 266.3 Delayed Quote.54.25%
ALPHABET -0.31% 1290.7425 Delayed Quote.23.59%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.67% 33.16 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
COTY INC. 14.18% 13.145 Delayed Quote.74.70%
FITBIT, INC. -0.21% 7.045 Delayed Quote.42.05%
NIKE, INC. -0.45% 89.445 Delayed Quote.21.23%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.43% 4294 End-of-day quote.-38.70%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -6.20% 29.93 Delayed Quote.43.20%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.30% 37.57 Delayed Quote.75.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pLondon court rejects ENRC's attempt to challenge UK Fraud Office
RE
01:45pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Executive Director visits Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
01:35pBANK OF JAMAICA : MARKET NOTICE- B-FXITT Standard FX Operation dated 05 November 2019
PU
01:35pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule -05 November 2019
PU
01:33pTEN KILLED IN ATTACK ON CANADIAN MINER SEMAFO CONVOY IN BURKINA FASO : sources
RE
01:25pSuperstar DJ Datsik Addresses His Absence and Looks to the Future
SE
01:23pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 8% in Week Ended Nov. 2
DJ
01:20pVACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT : Paralegal (English and Spanish, 1 position)
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group