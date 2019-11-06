Google Weighs Changes to Political Ad Policy

Google is in discussions about changing its political ad policy, according to people familiar with the matter, about a week after Facebook and Twitter publicly diverged on how to handle those ads amid the spread of misinformation.

U.S. Charges Former Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia

The Justice Department has charged two former Twitter employees and a Saudi Arabian national with spying for the Middle East country on some users of the social-media platform who were critical of the kingdom.

Fox Reports Higher Revenue in Latest Quarter

Revenue for Fox's first fiscal quarter rose 5% from a year earlier, driven by growth in its affiliate and television and cable-network programming businesses.

Xerox, HP Shares Rise Amid Potential Deal

Shares of Xerox and HP rose after The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible tie-up of the legacy technology companies.

Baidu Reports Loss on Investment Write-Down

The Chinese search giant Baidu on Wednesday reported a loss of 6.4 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 12.4 billion yuan the year earlier. The quarter was affected by a noncash impairment loss on its equity investment in Trip.com Group.

Qualcomm's Earnings Slump Shows Signs of Easing

The San Diego-based chip maker on Wednesday reported a revenue decline of 17% year-over-year to $4.81 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, exceeding a FactSet analyst survey consensus of $4.76 billion.

Facebook Feared WhatsApp Threat Ahead of 2014 Purchase

Facebook executives' emails indicate concern about the threat WhatsApp posed to the company's core business before Facebook acquired the messaging app in 2014.

California Probing Facebook's Privacy Practices

California is investigating Facebook's privacy practices, the state's attorney general revealed in a lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of failing to adequately comply with information requests that the company said it has satisfied.

Buffalo Wild Wings Faces Heat From Racist Incident

Buffalo Wild Wings fired two store employees, banned a customer from its restaurants and plans to speed up sensitivity training in the wake of a racist incident in suburban Chicago.

BNY Mellon Debt Fund Says Restaurants, Health Care Damped Results

A BNY Mellon debt fund said Envision Healthcare, Gavilan Resources, NPC International and Constellis Holdings damped its returns in its recent fiscal year.