U.S. Charges Former Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia

Federal prosecutors charged two former Twitter employees and a Saudi national with spying on users of the social-media platform who were critical of Riyadh and providing that information to the kingdom's officials.

Google Revisits Political Ad Policy

Google is in discussions about changing its political ad policy, about a week after Facebook and Twitter publicly diverged on how to handle those ads.

SoftBank Founder Calls Judgment 'Bad' After $4.7 Billion WeWork Hit

"I regret it in many ways," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said of the investment, after SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's equity to $7.8 billion.

Baidu Reports Loss on Investment Write-Down

The Chinese search giant Baidu on Wednesday reported a loss of 6.4 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 12.4 billion yuan the year earlier. The quarter was affected by a noncash impairment loss on its equity investment in Trip.com Group.

Dish Picks Nokia, Sprint Veterans for Wireless Venture

The satellite company hires former Nokia executive Marc Rouanne and ex-Sprint technology chief Stephen Bye.

Fox Revenue Rises on TV Growth, Studio Leasing

Fox Corp. said its quarterly revenue rose 5%, boosted by strong growth at its television unit and higher proceeds from its Los Angeles studio lot, which the company is leasing to rivals.

Qualcomm's Earnings Slump Shows Signs of Easing

The San Diego-based chip maker gave its first forecast for global 5G smartphone shipments of between 175 million and 225 million next year, pointing to demand taking off.

Xerox, HP Shares Rise Amid Potential Deal

Shares of Xerox and HP rose after The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible tie-up of the legacy technology companies.

California Probing Facebook's Privacy Practices

California is investigating Facebook's privacy practices, the state's attorney general revealed in a lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of failing to adequately comply with information requests that the company said it has satisfied.

Papa John's CFO Stepping Down as New CEO Shakes Up Pizza Chain

Louisville, Ky.-based Papa John's International Inc. Wednesday said Chief Financial Officer Joe Smith, who has served in the role since April 2018, will step down in March 2020 after nearly 20 years at Papa John's.