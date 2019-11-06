Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 11:16pm EST
U.S. Charges Former Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia

Federal prosecutors charged two former Twitter employees and a Saudi national with spying on users of the social-media platform who were critical of Riyadh and providing that information to the kingdom's officials. 

 
Google Revisits Political Ad Policy

Google is in discussions about changing its political ad policy, about a week after Facebook and Twitter publicly diverged on how to handle those ads. 

 
SoftBank Founder Calls Judgment 'Bad' After $4.7 Billion WeWork Hit

"I regret it in many ways," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said of the investment, after SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's equity to $7.8 billion. 

 
Baidu Reports Loss on Investment Write-Down

The Chinese search giant Baidu on Wednesday reported a loss of 6.4 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 12.4 billion yuan the year earlier. The quarter was affected by a noncash impairment loss on its equity investment in Trip.com Group. 

 
Dish Picks Nokia, Sprint Veterans for Wireless Venture

The satellite company hires former Nokia executive Marc Rouanne and ex-Sprint technology chief Stephen Bye. 

 
Fox Revenue Rises on TV Growth, Studio Leasing

Fox Corp. said its quarterly revenue rose 5%, boosted by strong growth at its television unit and higher proceeds from its Los Angeles studio lot, which the company is leasing to rivals. 

 
Qualcomm's Earnings Slump Shows Signs of Easing

The San Diego-based chip maker gave its first forecast for global 5G smartphone shipments of between 175 million and 225 million next year, pointing to demand taking off. 

 
Xerox, HP Shares Rise Amid Potential Deal

Shares of Xerox and HP rose after The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible tie-up of the legacy technology companies. 

 
California Probing Facebook's Privacy Practices

California is investigating Facebook's privacy practices, the state's attorney general revealed in a lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of failing to adequately comply with information requests that the company said it has satisfied. 

 
Papa John's CFO Stepping Down as New CEO Shakes Up Pizza Chain

Louisville, Ky.-based Papa John's International Inc. Wednesday said Chief Financial Officer Joe Smith, who has served in the role since April 2018, will step down in March 2020 after nearly 20 years at Papa John's.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.03% 1291.01 Delayed Quote.23.55%
BAIDU, INC. -0.64% 107.36 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
FACEBOOK -1.43% 191.55 Delayed Quote.48.23%
NOKIA OYJ 1.75% 3.2865 Delayed Quote.-35.79%
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. 6.91% 61.14 Delayed Quote.53.58%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.65% 4322 End-of-day quote.-38.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 7.0191 Delayed Quote.1.92%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.55% 37.66 Delayed Quote.84.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aPhilippine third-quarter GDP growth speeds up, rate cuts unlikely this year
RE
12:07aTaiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown 'becomes serious'
RE
11/06Most Southeast Asian markets tepid on trade caution; Indonesia falls 1% as banks weigh
RE
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06Asia stocks stymied by trade talk frustration
RE
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
11/06British digital lender Tandem to launch in Hong Kong by year end
RE
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group