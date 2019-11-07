Baidu Reports Loss Tied to Investment in Travel Company

Once known as the Google of China, Baidu has been trailing tech companies such as social-media and gaming behemoth Tencent and e-commerce giant Alibaba, which both made the leap to smartphones more nimbly.

Rolls-Royce Warns of Further Hit From Trent Engine Issues

Rolls-Royce said it expects to book a GBP1.4 billion charge from continued issues with its troubled Trent 1000 engines.

Siemens Enjoys Strong Quarter

Siemens posted a strong performance in the fourth-quarter with net profit, revenue and orders all ahead of analysts' expectations, driven by the company's industrial businesses.

ArcelorMittal Reports Loss

ArcelorMittal swung to net loss for the third quarter of $539 million, blaming difficult market conditions with low steel prices and high raw material costs.

Lufthansa Profit Tops Forecast

Lufthansa posted an above-forecast 4% rise in third-quarter net profit to EUR1.15 billion and confirmed its full-year guidance.

Deutsche Telekom Raises Targets

Deutsche Telekom raised its outlook for the year but cut its dividend after reporting a 23% rise in third-quarter net profit.

U.S. Charges Former Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia

Federal prosecutors charged two former Twitter employees and a Saudi national with spying on users of the social-media platform who were critical of Riyadh and providing that information to the kingdom's officials.

Google Revisits Political Ad Policy

Google is in discussions about changing its political ad policy, about a week after Facebook and Twitter publicly diverged on how to handle those ads.

SoftBank Founder Calls Judgment 'Bad' After $4.7 Billion WeWork Hit

"I regret it in many ways," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said of the investment, after SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's equity to $7.8 billion.

Dish Picks Nokia, Sprint Veterans for Wireless Venture

The satellite company hires former Nokia executive Marc Rouanne and ex-Sprint technology chief Stephen Bye.