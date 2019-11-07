Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/07/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Umbrella Maker Totes Isotoner Nears Deal to Restructure Out of Court

Totes Isotoner, among the world's largest suppliers of umbrellas, is nearing an out-of-court deal to restructure its balance sheet after the business suffered from the growing consumer preference for e-commerce, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Roku Gets Splashed by Streaming Wars

The richly valued stock is vulnerable to perceived-and real-competitive threats. 

 
Travel Sites Wrestle With Google

TripAdvisor and Expedia Group say they are struggling to navigate shifts in how Google delivers information to consumers who use its search engine to plan travel. 

 
U.S. Sues HIV Drugmaker Gilead Over Patents

The Trump administration is suing Gilead Sciences, alleging the drugmaker infringed on agency patents for the PrEP drug regimen to prevent HIV transmission. 

 
Teva Pharmaceutical Is in Recovery

The generic drugmaker's third-quarter earnings give reasons for optimism despite falling sales and profits. 

 
Capital One Senior Security Officer Being Moved to New Role

Capital One Financial is moving its chief information security officer out of the role in the wake of the bank's massive data breach. 

 
T-Mobile to Offer $15 Cellphone Plan

T-Mobile opened a new front in the cellphone pricing wars, unveiling a monthly data plan that starts at $15 as the company responds to critics that its planned merger with Sprint will lessen competition. 

 
PG&E Reports $1.6 Billion Loss as Fires, Blackouts Raise Costs

PG&E Corp. reported a $1.6 billion third-quarter loss as the costs of wildfires, bankruptcy and blackouts weighed on the beleaguered California utility. 

 
Price Hikes Help Ralph Lauren Boost Profits

Ralph Lauren posted higher quarterly profit as the luxury apparel maker pushes through price increases, helping offset some of the rising costs due to tariffs on products imported from China. 

 
Coca-Cola Takes on LaCroix With Caffeinated Seltzer

Coca-Cola is launching a new flavored seltzer brand, AHA, with caffeinated options, taking on LaCroix and others in the crowded bubbly water market.

